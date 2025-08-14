Emiratis can renew UAE passports up to a year before they expire in travel rule update

Emiratis will be able to renew their passports up to a year before they expire from Monday.

The extended period – up from the previous six months – was announced by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP).

Most countries require visitors to have at least six months left on their passports to be allowed to travel. There are some exceptions, with New Zealand, Iceland, Sweden and Albania requiring three months.

“The move aims to improve citizens’ quality of life by enabling them to plan overseas travel in advance, complete necessary procedures seamlessly and expand the use of digital official documents,” said ICP director Ali Al Shamsi. “It is also part of the authority’s strategy to provide proactive and innovative government services.”

The UAE passport continues to rank among the world’s most powerful and trusted travel documents, he added.

It moved into the top 10 of the Henley Passport Index for the first time in 2024. The country was ranked ninth with visa-free access to 185 countries, an increase of 152 countries since the index began in 2006.

“The new order will further strengthen the UAE passport's global standing and set a benchmark for passport issuance and renewal systems worldwide,” he said.

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai renewed 7,425 UAE passports during the first half of 2025. The centre has issued 139,000 passports for Emiratis since its inauguration in 2008.

