Lengthy Schengen visa delays and costly fees prompt UAE residents to scrap European holidays

A months-long wait for Schengen visas has prompted some UAE residents to abandon holiday plans in Europe in favour of countries with hassle-free visa rules this summer.

Although Europe remains high on travel getaway lists, many holiday-goers have opted to book summer trips to Africa and Asia after failing to secure visa appointments to countries in Europe despite starting the process in January.

Others paid travel agents between Dh300 and Dh2,500 to secure dates to submit documents and apply for Schengen visas. UAE residents have expressed frustration over the arbitrary nature as they were given short 15-day stays after securing year-long Schengen visas in previous years.

VFS Global, the company that facilitates the Schengen visa process in the UAE, said it did not control the appointments nor the visa validity period.

“Appointment slots are not controlled by VFS Global, these are released by the respective embassy or consulate as per availability. Similarly, processing timelines and decisions on visa applications are the sole prerogative of the embassies/consulates, and vary from case to case,” Monaz Billimoria, who is regional head in the UAE for VFS Global, told The National.

“Europe has traditionally been a popular destination for travellers from the UAE, with demand increasing year or year, especially during peak travel seasons like the summer holidays. This year is no different.”

VFS said an application for a Schengen visa could be submitted up to six months ahead of the intended travel date and urged travellers to plan travel “well in advance” to avoid limited appointment availability.

The company also cautioned travellers against agents promising quick appointments in exchange for high fees.

“VFS Global does not work with any agents or travel companies for appointment bookings. Appointments are available to all on our website on a first-come-first-served basis,” Ms Billimoria said.

“We urge applicants to beware of fraudulent third-party entities posing as VFS Global or embassy staff promising faster appointments and guaranteed visa outcomes for an additional fee. VFS Global does not charge for booking an appointment.”

Shift away from Europe

Preparing months in advance did not work for Dubai resident Cherry Pachisia who could not find a slot despite closely tracking appointment lists since January. Instead her family enjoyed sightseeing in Turkey last year and will be in Kenya this month.

“We dropped Europe as an option for a holiday, it's just not worth it trying to fight for a visa like this,” said Ms Pachisia, who works in the energy sector.

“It's quite frustrating because I also need a visa for work travel and checking online myself for appointments has not worked.”

A seasoned business traveller, Ms Pachisia and her family also have 10-year US and UK visas. They decided against paying about Dh300 per person, including service charges, to travel companies for the appointment and processing fees. This is apart from the non-refundable Dh390 Schengen visa fee plus Dh146 service charge.

Cherry Pachisia and her family absorb the history and tradition in Turkey last year after a plan to visit Europe did not work out due to challenges in securing visa appointments. Photo: Cherry Pachisia

The Schengen visa allows entry to 29 European countries - most of which are in the EU- to non EU-nationals. While Emiratis do not need a visa to visit Schengen countries, UAE residents from numerous countries in Asia, Africa and South America must apply.

“My message to other travellers is first, think if you really want to go to Europe because it’s quite messy getting a Schengen visa,” said Ms Pachisia, an Indian resident.

The appointments system can appear to work like a roulette with travel companies advising people to seize an open appointment slot with any European country and not specifically the country they want to travel to. Many residents work with multiple travel companies depending on which firm can secure an appointment.

South African teacher P Anderson has booked a vacation in Bali this year. “I tried for months for an appointment,” the primary school teacher said.

“I have friends in Europe but now we will meet in Indonesia. I’m putting Europe behind me and the money I save, I can use to explore other countries.”

Paying a hefty fee

Another traveller, Ms Ahmed, a marketing professional who did not want to her full name to be published, paid a travel company Dh2,500 as she needed to be in Portugal this summer. This is separate from the Schengen visa fee and additional charges such as premium lounge access.

The last time she remembers securing an appointment on her own without asking a travel agency for assistance was three years ago.

“The only thing I'm paying for is the convenience of getting an appointment date and not constantly going on to the VFS website, constantly looking for a date and being disappointed,” said Ahmed, from India, who finally secured a one-year visa.

“You need to sign an agreement with the company that you will accept whichever country they get an appointment with and if you miss it, you lose your money. This makes me fearful for next year when I will have to do this process again.”

Travel agencies told of companies with staff dedicated to finding appointments, of lengthy wait times of five to six months and slots booked up to September.

“Everybody is suffering from delays, it’s not recent, this has been the case for more than a year,” said Mohamed Zoeb, head of sales at Avalon travel agency.

“Travel agencies have our own connections and we use these to help those who need to travel in emergencies. In the end, it’s up to a client to look at the market and evaluate which agency is a right fit.”

Athletes left in limbo

The uncertainty has also led to anxiety among athletes, who stress about their visa instead of focusing on training for sporting events in Europe.

Jad, a triathlete in Dubai, typically obtained one-year visas over the past few years. The Lebanese national was disappointed to receive a 15-day visa this year limiting him to a single competition in France, unlike his teammates who will enter multiple sporting events this year.

France and other countries in Europe are among the popular destinations for UAE residents but long wait times for a Schengen visa has left tourists searching for other hassle-free travel destinations. Bloomberg

“It was quite disheartening because you build and train for more than a year. Normally, I have peace of mind because my Schengen visa is for a year minimum. The issue is there are no appointments and I’ve been trying since January.”

Jad works in the real estate sector and travels to Europe at least three times a year on vacation to be with family and friends. He worked with three travel agents to secure an appointment.

“The people I train with ask why I’m stressed. I tell them they can go easily because they have British or Irish passports. I can’t even go to training camps because I need to plan so far in advance, it’s ridiculous,” he said.

“There is a wedding in France my family will be at but I can’t go because my visa is for only 15 days. It’s a disaster.”

