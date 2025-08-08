Emirates updates power bank rules, plus what Etihad, Air Arabia and Flydubai allow

Emirates Airline has announced new rules for passengers travelling with power banks, which will take effect on October 1.

From that date, each passenger will be allowed to bring only one power bank on board, but will no longer be permitted to use it at any point during the flight. The updated regulations include:

Emirates customers may carry one power bank that is under 100 watt-hours.

Power banks may not be used to charge any personal devices onboard.

Charging a power bank using the aircraft’s power supply is not permitted.

All power banks accepted for transport must have capacity rating information available.

Power banks may not be placed in the overhead stowage bin onboard the aircraft and must now be placed in the seat pocket or in a bag under the seat in front of you.

Power banks are not permitted in checked luggage (existing rule).

Emirates says it is making this change to reduce the risk of incidents involving power banks on its flights. As more travellers carry the devices, there has been a rise in battery-related issues across the aviation industry.

Power banks usually contain lithium-ion or lithium-polymer batteries, which are used to charge phones and other devices. These batteries work by moving tiny particles called lithium ions between two parts inside the battery. However, if the battery is damaged or overcharged, it can overheat, a process called thermal runaway. This can cause the battery to catch fire, explode or release harmful gases.

While many modern devices have built-in safety features to prevent overcharging, this is not true for all power banks, particularly the cheaper or basic models. This is why they must be stored in an accessible location in the cabin – were anything to go wrong, the cabin crew can act quickly.

The airline adds that safety is its top priority and these changes are part of an ongoing effort to protect passengers and crew.

The policy follows in the footsteps of several other major airlines. Since the start of the year, Singapore Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Korean Air and China Airlines announced that passengers will not be allowed to use or charge their power banks during flights.

Power bank policies of other UAE airlines

Etihad Airways

The UAE's national carrier allows passengers to carry power banks in carry-on luggage, purses or pockets. Each person is allowed to carry a maximum of 10 loose or spare batteries, including power banks.

For electronic devices or spare batteries, the output of lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries must not exceed 100 watt-hours; and the metal content in lithium-metal batteries must not exceed 2 grams.

However, the use of power banks on Etihad aircraft is strictly prohibited. This includes charging the power bank onboard or using it to charge a device.

FlyDubai

The airline allows power banks and batteries but they must be stored in hand luggage. Only batteries with less than 160Wh can be carried.

For batteries up to 100Wh or 2g of lithium (such as those in phones, laptops and cameras), up to 15 devices are allowed per passenger across both hand and checked-in baggage (if the battery is in equipment).

Power banks or spare batteries not installed in equipment must be carried in hand baggage only, and must be protected from damage and short-circuiting. Charging or using the power banks is strictly prohibited onboard.

Air Arabia

The Sharjah-based carrier allows power banks on its flights. Passengers can carry devices with up to 100Wh in cabin baggage, but they must be kept switched off during the flight. Charging devices using the power bank or charging the power bank itself onboard is prohibited. Like with Emirates, the power banks should also be stored in the seat pocket or under the seat in front of you.

