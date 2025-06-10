El Nido in Palawan has some of Asia's best beaches. Getty Images
Lifestyle

Travel

Ten places to visit in the Philippines as visa-free travel for Indians opens

Passport holders can now enter Southeast Asian country at no cost and stay up to 14 days

David Tusing

June 09, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

All Indian passport holders can now attain visa-free entry into the Philippines for tourism purposes for up to 14 days.

The rule, which came into force yesterday, is an extension of the previous one that allowed Indian passport holders with valid visas or residency permits for the US, Japan, Australia, Canada, Singapore, the UK and all Schengen countries to enter the Philippines for up to 30 days.

“These updated visa-free privileges for Indian nationals may be availed at any Philippine port of entry,” a representative for the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi told The National.

How the free visa for Indians works

In order to get visa-free entry into the Philippines, Indian passport holders must possess the following documents:

– A passport valid for at least six months beyond the contemplated stay

– Confirmed hotel accommodation and booking

– Proof of financial capacity

– Return or onward ticket to the next country of destination.

The 14-day tourist visa is not convertible to a visa-based stay or other admission status categories. Indian nationals must also not have any derogatory record with the Bureau of Immigration in the Philippines in order to be admitted into the country without a visa.

Indian nationals holding valid and current American, Japanese, Australian, Canadian, Schengen, Singapore or United Kingdom (AJACSSUK) visas or residence permits may enter the Philippines without a visa for a non-extendable period of 30 days for tourism, upon presenting a passport valid for at least six months beyond the contemplated stay, and return or onward ticket to the next country of destination.

Indian nationals transiting through the Philippines or entering the country for long-term visits and non-tourism activities are required to apply for an appropriate Philippines visa at a Philippine Embassy or Consulate in their country of origin, place of legal residence or any country that requires an entry visa for Indian nationals.

Where to go

With more than 7,000 islands, the Philippines is a tropical paradise renowned for its natural beauty. Perfect for adventure seekers, there's also a lot of history to explore as well as culinary gems.

Here are 10 places to keep on your list and what to see and do in each.

Cebu

Magellan's Cross Pavilion in Cebu City. Getty Images
Magellan's Cross Pavilion in Cebu City. Getty Images

The tourist gateway to the central and southern parts of the Philippines, Cebu in the Central Visayas region is renowned for its beaches, dive sites and impressive history.

Learn more about the country's Spanish colonial past at Cebu City, from the Basilica Minore del Santo Nino church to Magellan’s Cross and Fort San Pedro as well as the country’s oldest street, Colon Street, named after Christopher Columbus (Cristobal Colon in Spanish).

If history is not your only idea of a fun island holiday, there are plenty of stunning beaches and picturesque spots for diving and snorkelling. Take part in whale shark watching in Oslob or go for a snorkelling and diving expedition at the 24-hectare coral-studded Sumilon Island.

Bohol

Chocolate Hills in Bohol. Maksim Grigorev / Unsplash
Chocolate Hills in Bohol. Maksim Grigorev / Unsplash

Bohol is famed for its Chocolate Hills, the name given to the hundreds of grass-covered limestone mounds in the island province. Comprising more than 70 islands, Bohol has a lot to see and do, from close encounters with endangered tarsiers – one of the world's smallest primates that are native to the island – to a trip to touristy Panglao Island, known for its pristine white sand.

There's also the Hinagdanan Cave, a 100-metre-long cave that once served as a hiding place for locals evading the Imperial Japanese Army during the Second World War. A naturally lit cavern, it's now a popular attraction as well as a swimming spot.

Boracay

Puka Shell Beach in Boracay. Getty Images
Puka Shell Beach in Boracay. Getty Images

One of the most popular destinations in the Philippines, Boracay was once a quiet hideaway favoured by backpackers. Now it welcomes about two million visitors per year.

Consistently rated as housing some of the world's best beaches, the 1,000-hectare island was famously closed for six months in 2018 to repair decades of harm caused by unchecked tourism.

The island is now back to its former glory, with strict environmentally friendly laws to maintain its pristine white-sand beaches.

El Nido

Corong Corong Beach in El Nido. Getty Images
Corong Corong Beach in El Nido. Getty Images

Often touted as a budget-friendly alternative to a Maldivian getaway, El Nido on Palawan Island has limestone cliffs, quartz lagoons and some of Asia's best beaches.

The main town buzzes with boutiques, music-filled bars and a mix of street food and high-end dining, plus a market to pick up souvenirs. The area is teeming with flora and fauna, making for great snorkelling and diving opportunities.

Island-hopping is a good way to experience Palawan at large, with travellers able to visit hidden lagoons, course through subterranean rivers and lounge on secluded beaches.

Siargao

Cloud 9 surf spot in Siargao. Getty Images
Cloud 9 surf spot in Siargao. Getty Images

The tiny island of Siargao is often called the surfing capital of the Philippines. It remains something of a tropical paradise with its palm-covered hills and pristine waters attracting surfers from around the world, but not yet drawing huge crowds of tourists. But that won't last for long, as authorities have plans for a cruise terminal, larger resorts and airport expansions. So if you want to get there before the crowds, now is the time to go.

Apart from world-class surfing, the island has golden beaches and water that is perfect for swimming, snorkelling and diving. It has lush forests, mangrove swamps and cascading waterfalls, all served up with a laid-back atmosphere and slow-paced lifestyle.

Intramuros

San Agustin Church in Intramuros. Getty Images
San Agustin Church in Intramuros. Getty Images

In the historic heart of Manila, the walled city of Intramuros is a unique tourist attraction. These fortifications were built nearly 450 years ago, and have since protected the stately churches, museums and mansions of this citadel, which was built by the Spanish after they invaded the Philippines.

Here, you can also find the Rajah Sulayman Theatre, named after a 16th-century Muslim hero in this majority-Christian nation who challenged the Spanish when they attempted to conquer the nation in the 1520s.

Intramuros is also home to San Agustin Church, the oldest stone church in the Philippines completed in 1607 and a Unesco World Heritage Site.

Vigan

A cobblestone street in Vigan. Kylle Pangan / Unsplash
A cobblestone street in Vigan. Kylle Pangan / Unsplash

The north-western city of Vigan is a 16th-century Unesco World Heritage Site, one of the few Spanish colonial towns whose old structures have largely remained intact. With a blend of Chinese, Spanish and native influences, its cobbled streets and horse-drawn carriages will take you back in time.

Clark

The trail to Mount Pinatubo volcano's crater in Clark. Getty Images
The trail to Mount Pinatubo volcano's crater in Clark. Getty Images

Located only 60km away from metropolitan Manila, the city of Clark is a pleasant retreat from the hustle and bustle of the capital and is known for its imposing mountains and lush greenery. Part of the Pampanga province, widely considered the culinary capital of the Philippines, it also attracts adventure travellers. It is worth trekking to the majestic Mount Pinatubo, an active volcano whose crater is now transformed into an emerald-green lake.

The Puning Hot Springs in the nearby Sapangbato district, with thermal springs situated on an elevated enclave, offer an opportunity to unwind and soak up nature.

Makati and BGC

The Makati skyline in Metro Manila. Getty Images
The Makati skyline in Metro Manila. Getty Images

If city vibes are what you're looking for, the financial districts of Makati in Metro Manila and the newer and flashier Bonifacio Global City on the eastern shores of Manila are also cultural and entertainment hubs. Home to large corporations, embassies and five-star hotel chains, they are also teeming with malls. The two cities are about a 24-minute car ride apart.

Flights to the Philippines

From the UAE, Emirates offers direct flights to Manila, Cebu and Clark from Dubai, while Etihad Airways operates direct flights to Manila from Abu Dhabi. Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific also offer direct flights between Dubai and Manila.

Updated: June 10, 2025, 7:41 AM
