Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu offers a stylish stay in the Philippines - Hotel Insider

Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu is a luxury resort located on the northern tip of Punta Engano Peninsula on the Philippines’s Visayas archipelago.

The waterfront property sits across from Cebu City and is well-placed for the province’s international airport, with direct flights from Dubai, making it ideal for a stylish start or finish to a broader Philippines trip, or the venue for a stand-alone stay.

The National checked in to see if it lives up to the hype.

The welcome

After a long drive from adventures in southern Cebu island, we arrive to cheerful staff who efficiently retrieve our luggage and direct us to an eye-catching reception desk with an illuminated quartz-effect backdrop.

The lobby is one of the most impressive we’ve encountered, open to the elements back and front with a sunken central circular bar yielding impressive views of the waves beyond.

The check-in process is slick and we are soon heading for our fourth-floor sea-view accommodation, followed rapidly by our cases and a chorus of "welcome" greetings from staff.

The neighbourhood

With its distinctive frontage and green surrounds, the appearance and ambience of this Dusit Thani contrasts the scene on the drive in.

Beyond manned security gates, narrow roads are mostly lined with small homes and shack-type shops, bustling with commercial activity and a genuine flavour of rural Philippine street scenes.

The hotel’s 100 metre-wide infinity pool tees up an epic view out back, taking in main Cebu island across a channel dotted with occasional fishing boats. A beached commercial ship to the left of the property waterfront is a dramatic talking point and a reminder of a 2021 typhoon that also damaged the Dusit’s impressive lobby, that has since been restored.

The room

The Deluxe Seaview comes with a king bed. Photo: Dusit Thani

Our fourth-floor Deluxe Seaview double room does as it promises with comfort and flair, blending regionally sourced materials with modern technology and amenities.

A heavy entrance door opens onto a dark-wood floor and a generous bed with a small table either side. Beyond thick curtains, a good-sized balcony with two chairs and a table offers a prime spot for slow, colourful sunsets. There’s also a wall rack for drying swim attire.

A widescreen TV occupies one wall, below which is a long desk for laptop working or applying make-up. Crucially, if you haven’t packed sufficient converters, the room plug sockets match the UAE’s three-pin style; not typical of most Filipino hotels.

A well-proportioned bathroom features a full-sized bath, separate shower with two head options, and a modest sink with a good mirror and charging points for shavers and toothbrushes. The stall includes a shattaf spray.

The overall design is comfortable and warm, driven by wood detailing that includes a wardrobe containing a safe, ironing board and two plush robes. Plenty of suitcase storage space is notable, as is the straightforward lighting system.

The service

Anyone familiar with Filipino hospitality staff will be assured that the sincere warmth and welcome is evident – if not exceeded – here. Staff appear genuinely pleased to see us, whether passing by or serving in food and beverage outlets.

Smiles are abundant, "hello" erupts from everyone including the housekeeping team, and service, whether poolside or in the restaurants, is attentive and friendly.

The scene

The infinity pool is one of the highlights of the trip, particularly at sunset. Photo: Dusit Thani

The show-stopping attributes of this resort are immediately apparent.

The cavernous open-fronted lobby with its scene-stealing bar, aptly named The View, promises much, and the epic 100 metre-span infinity pool swiftly delivers.

The resort has 272 rooms and suites across two buildings, some allowing access to the spacious Dusit Club’s drinks and snacks.

Directly alongside, the Namm Spa offers an extensive selection of treatments ranging upwards from a Calm Mind stress relief massage for 2,000 Philippines Pesos ($35) to a three-hour holistic wellness package and 60-minute men’s facial. Body exfoliation and ice-cream scrubs also feature.

For off-site activities, a dedicated desk books everything from snorkelling, to trips to smaller islands and even a paragliding picnic. A huge indoor children's fun zone costs extra, but at 500 square metres will keep little ones occupied for hours.

A small, sandy beach lies to one side of a boardwalk along the waterfront with occasional seating for more view-absorbing options.

An amply stocked TechnoGym-equipped fitness centre features floor-to-ceiling windows if you need blue sky and ocean distractions while you work out.

The food

Breakfast is a sprawling, eclectic buffet criss-crossing cultures and cuisines that updates daily, hosted in the Tradewinds Cafe with seating inside and on a sea-facing terrace.

Chefs whip up Pinoy favourites such as beef tapa and daing na bangus (milk fish), Korean dishes bulbogi, jeyuk bokkeum and gaji namul (aubergine), plus Thai pad pak ruam veg stir-fry for an early taste of the lunch and dinner menu.

Lighter options include small salad dishes of green beans, Thai glass noodles and Asian coleslaw, homemade granola, fresh fruit and baskets of baked goodies.

The outdoor terrace at Tradewinds Cafe, where breakfast is served. Photo: Dusit Thani

One floor up, Benjarong – Dusit Thani’s regular Thai restaurant brand – maintains the atmosphere and standards delivered by other branches at competitive prices.

Time it right to enjoy custom drinks with sunset views in the adjacent Sky Garden before the open kitchen prepares swoonful pad see ew kai, khao pad pak and moo pad khing.

The other key dining outlet – ahead of new Korean restaurant, Rami, opening – is Sunset Sports Bar, partially al fresco and perfectly placed to savour ochre dusk skies.

The trendy outlet boasts plenty of comfort food favourites with a twist. Our road-tested highlights include Sunset’s signature black burger in a squid ink bun, juicy Aussie Angus striploin on crunchy beans, and Korean-spiced chicken wings with hummus (it shouldn’t, but it works) imagined by the hotel’s executive chef, who previously worked in Dubai.

Across from reception, award-winning mixologist Marwell plies The View with creations intriguing enough to distract from the widescreen sea view beyond.

There’s also The Deli for coffee, baked treats, gelato, smoothies, frappes, panini and sandwiches to eat in or take away.

Highs and lows

That epic infinity swimming pool and astutely named lobby bar are two memorable, show-stealing highlights.

Other than a nearby guest lacking verbal volume controls one evening, there is zero to grumble about.

The insider tip

Request a seaview room to fully appreciate the setting – and grab a front-row seat for happy hour beside the pool at sunset. And book rooms directly via Dusit Thani’s website for best rates and flexibility.

The verdict

Located only 25 minutes away from Mactan-Cebu International Airport, this Dusit Thani is an idyllic highlight of a broader Philippines itinerary, or a stylish, self-contained retreat location. That said, the pool alone might tempt you to put other adventures on hold regardless of your plans.

The bottom line

Room prices at Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu start from $248 in June, including taxes. Check-in from 3pm; check-out at 11am; dusit.com/dusitthani-mactancebu

This review was conducted at the invitation of the hotel and reflects hotel standards during this time, services may change in the future.