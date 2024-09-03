Best Maldives alternatives, from Palawan to Umluj and Lakshadweep

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/07/12/hotel-review-nova-maldives/" target="_blank">Maldives</a>, a tropical archipelago nestled in the Indian Ocean, has long been synonymous with luxury, seclusion and stunning natural beauty. But some travellers crave the same island paradise experience without the hefty price tag and the long flight. Others want to discover paths less travelled. There are plenty of destinations that offer a similar vibe. Here are some to consider. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/07/04/albania-rural-travel/" target="_blank">Albania </a>is not top-of-mind when people think of a beach holiday, but many travellers swear by the charm of the Albanian Riviera, or Bregu in local slang. The coastline spans the north-eastern Ionian Sea and a line of villages in southern Albania. The area's clear waters, beaches and dramatic cliffs give the Maldives a run for its money. Among the more popular spots is Ksamil, a charming village known for its lagoons and miniature islands. It's also near Butrint, an ancient Greek polis and a Unesco World Heritage Site, so travellers can get a dose of history after basking in the sun. Other coastal villages worth checking out are Dhermi and Sarande, although these places can be seasonally packed with tourists and locals alike. Saudi Arabia's megaprojects, including its <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/05/27/nujuma-ritz-carlton-saudi-arabia-red-sea/" target="_blank">ultra-luxury developments in the Red Sea</a>, have been piquing interest among intrepid holidaymakers. But long before these projects became popular, this charming city had already claimed the title of the “Maldives of Saudi Arabia”. Also along the Red Sea coast in the northern Tabuk province, Umluj is home to long beaches and thriving coral reefs. Its turquoise waters brim with marine life, making it a popular destination for snorkelling and diving. Te area boasts of more than 100 small islands. Some of the popular ones include Libanah and Umm Sihr. While its tranquillity is thanks in part to its relative secrecy, there are lots of hotels and restaurants in the area. Often touted as a budget-friendly alternative to a Maldivian getaway, this town on the island of Palawan in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/08/15/bohol-itinerary-two-days-philippines/" target="_blank">Philippines</a> has limestone cliffs, quartz lagoons and some of the best beaches in Asia. The area teems with flora and fauna, making snorkelling and diving popular activities. Island hopping is the best way to experience Palawan. Travellers can visit hidden lagoons, coursing through underground rivers and lounge on secluded beaches. Off the southwestern tip of Cornwall in England lies the Isles of Scilly, a small archipelago described by many holidaymakers as mini-Maldives for its clear waters, beaches and wildlife. Travellers can take a Skybus from Land's End airport in Cornwall for a 20-minute trip. It takes 30 minutes for those coming from Newquay, while it's an hour of travelling from Exeter. St Mary's is the largest island in the vicinity, and serves as the entryway to the rest of Isles of Scilly. Hugh Town is the central hub that is home to an array of shops, churches, cafes and restaurants. There are three beaches here, but it is St Martin's where some of the finest beaches in the British Isles can be found. Tresco is the second largest island and is famous for its outcrops and the popular Tresco Abbey Garden. This tropical archipelago is located in the Laccadive Sea, off the coast of Kerala in India. There are 35 islands, but only a few of them are inhabited and visitors need an entry permit from the local government. Agatti island serves as the gateway to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/01/16/lakshadweep-the-hundred-thousand-islands-with-as-many-charms/" target="_blank">Lakshadweep</a>, with regular flights from Kochi. Water sports such as wind surfing, kayaking and water skiing can be found on site. Surrounding waters are adorned with coral growth, so scuba diving and snorkelling are a must-try. Other popular islands include Bangaram, known for its quiet white sand beaches, and Minicoy, home to a 300-foot tall lighthouse built in 1885 by the British.