Air India reveals new chakra-inspired livery ahead of receiving first Airbus A350

Air India has revealed a sleek new look for its planes, ahead of receiving its first A350 aircraft in December.

The airline, which is headquartered in New Delhi, gave travellers a sneak peek at its new chakra-inspired livery on Thursday.

Designed to capture “the essence of a bold new India”, the palette features bright red and sleek aubergine tones, complemented by gold highlights. The traditional Indian window shape, historically used by Air India, has been reimagined into a curved golden window frame.

On the tail fin, ribbons of the three colours sit side by side, with added shadows for depth. A jaali (net) pattern detail, inspired by the chakra from Air India's original logo, adorn the coloured ribbons.

Stylish wingtips replicate the design from the tail fin on the inside, and feature a golden exterior.

Air India's new chakra-inspired livery features red, aubergine and sleek gold accents. Photo: Air India

Solid Air India red engine housings are adorned with a simple gold band, and the airline's name is emblazoned on the jet’s underbelly on a red background, designed to be easily read from the ground when flying at low altitude.

The font featuring the airline’s name has also changed to a new custom-made "Air India Sans" font.

“The new Air India is bold, confident, and vibrant, but also warm and deeply rooted to its rich history and traditions that make Indian hospitality a global benchmark for standards in service,” said Campbell Wilson, chief executive of Air India.

As well as new livery, the former state-owned carrier has spruced up its logo under new owner Tata Group.

Read more New Emirates livery celebrates Dubai airline's Arab heritage

Inspired by the peak of the new gold window frame, "The Vista" logo is designed to symbolise a “window of possibilities”.

The first jet to be dressed with Air India's new livery will be its brand new Airbus A350, which will enter service in December.

“Colours, patterns, shapes and how they come together and what they represent matter, but our actions speak so much louder. We are in the midst of a total transformation to reimagine the role of India’s flagship airline”, Wilson added.

470 new planes and a $400 million retrofit programme

The revamped Air India logo was unveiled in New Delhi on Thursday. Bloomberg

The new look is only one part of Air India's transformation. The airline has already confirmed agreements to acquire 250 Airbus aircraft and 220 new Boeing jets, with deliveries starting in November this year.

As part of the US$400 million retrofit programme, which will start next year, the airline's legacy fleet of 43 wide-body jets will be retrofitted with new seats, in-flight entertainment systems and upgraded Wi-Fi connectivity. By 2026, Air India will sport an entirely refreshed long-haul fleet.

New passenger lounges at Delhi and New York JFK airports are also in the works, and the airline has announced plans for 100 per cent lounge access coverage for premium customers at all destinations across its international route network.