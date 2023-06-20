Air India firms up Airbus and Boeing orders for 470 aircraft at Paris Air Show

Tata-owned airline confirms its order for 250 Airbus aircraft and 220 new Boeing jets worth $70 billion at list prices following a preliminary deal in February

Air India aircraft stand at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. AP
Deena Kamel author image
Deena Kamel
Jun 20, 2023
Tata Group-owned Air India firmed up orders for 470 Airbus and Boeing aircraft during the second day of the Paris Airshow on Tuesday, with India dominating the aviation industry event for two consecutive days with mammoth deals.

The airline finalised its purchase of 250 Airbus aircraft. This entails a firm order of 140 A320neo and 70 A321neo single-aisle aircraft as well as 34 A350-1000 and six A350-900 wide-body jets.

Air India also confirmed the purchase of 220 Boeing jets. This includes 190 of the company's 737 Maxes, 20 of its 787 Dreamliners and 10 of its 777X jets.

The deals on Tuesday finalise preliminary agreements sketched out in February with both manufacturers.

This is a developing story

Updated: June 20, 2023, 3:43 PM
AviationIndiaBoeingAirbus
