These are the salary transfer bonuses that banks offer in the UAE – but be wary

Many banks in the UAE are vying with each other to offer salary transfer bonuses to customers. This could either be in the form of cash, cashback or reward points when you open a salary account and transfer your monthly wages to these financial institutions.

To qualify for these bonuses, a customer needs to open a new bank account, credit their salary from an employer for a specified period and meet certain spending or product-related criteria, such as using a credit card or taking out a loan.

The bonus amount and specific requirements vary by bank and also depend on specific promotional campaigns.

“When choosing a bank for salary transfers, customers should look beyond the initial bonus or incentive,” says Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching. "Many banks tie these offers to conditions such as maintaining a minimum balance, committing to a credit card, or transferring a minimum salary amount each month.

“Hidden fees can also arise from account maintenance charges, card annual fees, or penalties if the balance requirements aren’t met. It’s important to read the full terms and conditions before committing, as what looks like a generous cash reward can easily be outweighed by ongoing costs and lack of flexibility.”

Salary transfer accounts are highly valuable to banks. Once your salary is committed to an account, the bank can gain insight into your spending habits, but it also increases the likelihood that you’ll take on other products such as loans, mortgages or credit cards, Ms Glynn explains.

In a competitive banking market such as the UAE, attracting new salary accounts gives banks long-term relationships and cross-selling opportunities, she adds. Most banks in the UAE require you to take out a credit card to qualify for the bonus.

Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching. Reem Mohammed / The National

Linking a salary transfer account to a credit card can be beneficial if you’re financially disciplined and pay the balance in full each month, as it may bring extra rewards or benefits. However, for many people, it creates temptation or pressure to spend and exposes them to high-interest charges if balances are carried forward, Ms Glynn says.

Make sure to understand the annual costs on the credit card, or if there are minimum spend requirements to retain the benefits they are offering. These conditions are not always clearly explained when signing up, she claims.

Some banks offer the bonus in the form of loyalty points. These can be valuable if you are clear on how to redeem them and if they align with your lifestyle. For example, it helps to accumulate airline points if you travel often, Ms Glynn explains.

“However, they are not directly equivalent to cash and are too often overly complicated and carry redemption restrictions,” she adds. "Cash rewards or fee waivers generally have more tangible benefits, so it’s important not to overestimate the real value of loyalty points."

Some companies mandate a certain bank for employee salary transfers, usually because they have agreements with those lenders. It can work in employees' favour if the company has negotiated special deals or discounts with the bank.

But customers are recommended to do their own research to find the best option.

Blair Hoover, founder of Choose Your Own Finance. Victor Besa / The National

However, people often stay with their old bank, even when there is a bonus, says Jay Adrian Tolentino, a financial coach in the UAE. "The mind prefers what is familiar and that is called status quo bias. They also do not act because change takes effort and no one pushes them to make it happen and that is called psychological inertia," he explains.

The two biases keep people stuck at a bank, even when switching could be better. "Familiarity and inaction often keep people from making smarter moves with their money," he adds.

But it is also important to keep it simple. The attention needed to set up a bank account and then get all automated payments, beneficiaries and foreign accounts linked is enormous, says Blair Hoover, founder of Choose Your Own Finance, a UAE-based advisory.

"I have worked with people who open new accounts to chase offers, and they end up with so many accounts, sometimes eight, 10 or even more," she says. "It becomes difficult to keep track of and opens you up to fraud as it's difficult to keep a close eye on transactions for so many accounts."

We compiled a list of the salary transfer incentives currently being offered by banks in the UAE.

Emirates NBD

The bank offers a guaranteed cash reward of Dh500 ($136) for customers in the salary bracket of Dh15,000 to Dh29,999 a month. Those earning between Dh30,000 and Dh49,999 will receive a cash reward of Dh750, while those whose monthly salary is above Dh50,000 are entitled to a cash reward of Dh1,000.

Those interested need to open a salary transfer account, take a credit card and spend a minimum of Dh10,000 on the card. The spending has to be completed using their debit or credit card within 30 days of account opening.

Customers can also boost their rewards up to Dh20,000 by taking out a personal or car loan, maintaining an average balance (the average amount as specified by the bank) and buying insurance plans.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank

Customers must transfer a minimum net salary of Dh8,000 to ADCB, apply for a credit card and spend a minimum of Dh2,500 within three months of the month of onboarding to earn rewards in the form of TouchPoints.

For salary transfer rewards, customers must be employed with companies listed with ADCB and agree to transfer their salary for 12 months consecutively. Otherwise, a clawback of rewards will apply. This offer is valid until November 30.

Customers with net salary less than Dh8,000 are not eligible for a bonus. Expats with a monthly salary of Dh8,000 to less than Dh10,000 will receive 250 points (in the equivalent value of dirhams), those earning between Dh10,000 to Dh20,000 will be eligible for 1,500 points, those on a salary of Dh20,000 to less than Dh50,000 will get 3,000 points and those on a wage above Dh50,000 will qualify for 5,500 points.

If they maintain an additional balance, they can earn additional rewards in the form of TouchPoints.

First Abu Dhabi Bank

Three customers stand a chance to win up to 1.5kg of gold if they transfer their salary, open an account, get a credit card and take out a loan with First Abu Dhabi Bank. The more products you take, the higher your chances are to win gold.

FAB also has company-specific employee banking salary transfer propositions that involve tailored offers on services and products. This ranges from on-site presence, onboarding support and financial well-being sessions, to custom benefits on product conditions or fees.

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank

Under the ADIB salary bonus programme, one customer is awarded the grand prize every month: a full year’s salary, paid as a lump sum. This reward is, however, subject to a cap of Dh200,000. The programme also rewards 10 additional winners each month. Each winner receives an amount equal to one month’s salary, with each prize capped at Dh10,000.

To participate, customers must transfer a minimum monthly salary of Dh3,000 or more to their ADIB account. Enrolment into the programme is automatic without the need for any additional registration or paperwork.

Each month, eligible customers are entitled to one free online money transfer, which can be used for either domestic or international remittances. Another benefit for eligible customers is the possibility of pre-approval for express finance after three consecutive salary credits.

This offer is subject to the bank’s eligibility criteria and assessment. Pre-approval provides customers with quicker access to personal financing solutions.

HSBC

Premier accounts are eligible for Dh2,000 cashback for salary transfer. To open a premier account, customers must transfer a monthly salary of at least Dh40,000, or Dh30,000 for Emiratis. They also need to build up a minimum total relationship balance (TRB) of Dh500,000 (or equivalent) within 12 months; maintain a TRB of Dh500,000 in deposits and/or investments; or hold a mortgage with HSBC with a drawdown of Dh3 million or above and build up a minimum TRB of Dh500,000 (or equivalent) within 12 months.

A premier account of a UAE citizen is eligible for Dh4,000 cashback for salary transfer.

Additional cashback criteria includes Dh8,000 cashback if a premier account has Dh500,000 and Dh12,000 cashback if it has Dh2 million.

Advance accounts are eligible for Dh750 cashback for salary transfer, as of October 1, 2025. To open an Advance account, customers must transfer a monthly salary of at least Dh10,000 and maintain an average monthly balance in deposits or investments of at least Dh100,000, or equivalent.

Mashreq

Customers who transfer salary of Dh10,000 or more to their Mashreq Neo account will receive a 6.25 per cent interest per annum on a Mashreq Neo Plus Saver account, which is a high-yield savings account.

They don't need to maintain a minimum balance in the account and there will be no monthly fee either, according to the digital-only bank.

Customers are also entitled to a joining bonus if they transfer their salary to Mashreq Neo, depending on their monthly salary range. Individuals earning a monthly salary between Dh5,000 to Dh9,999 will receive a cashback of Dh200 and those earning Dh10,000 to Dh19,999 are eligible for a bonus of Dh500. Those earning between Dh20,000 to Dh49,999 are entitled to a bonus of Dh1,000, while those drawing a monthly salary above Dh50,000 will receive a cashback of Dh2,500, Mashreq Neo said.

The joining bonus will be credited across six equal monthly payments.

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

