‘Will I qualify for a UAE golden visa if my basic salary is less than Dh30,000?’

Question: I am considering applying for a UAE golden visa, but I am not sure if I qualify. I have a monthly salary of Dh32,000 ($8,713) but part of it is housing allowance. My basic salary on record is Dh23,000. The extra amount is paid every month, but does that mean I would qualify? RW, Abu Dhabi

Answer: There are now several ways in which people can qualify for a UAE golden visa. As well as by way of property ownership and investment in a business, a person with a monthly income of Dh30,000 or over can also apply.

It is not uncommon for UAE salaries to include various allowances, including a housing or travel allowance in addition to the basic salary. Where these amounts are properly documented, they can be taken into consideration.

The amount should be paid monthly along with the basic salary and be the same each month.

The figures should be confirmed in both a contract of employment and the official labour contract, as lodged with the relevant authority such as the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

The income should be fixed and paid regularly so non-guaranteed income, such as commissions, even if paid monthly, cannot be included. The same applies in respect of any bonuses or other variable payments, or something such as school fees that are often paid annually or termly.

In RW’s case, his salary package should qualify him to apply for a golden visa.

Watch: Changes to the UAE's Golden Visa eligibility criteria

Q: We are relocating from Riyadh to Dubai for a work transfer. We own our car and want to bring it with us. It is six years old, but someone said there is an age limit for vehicles. Will it be a problem and is it difficult to do? GA, Riyadh

A: There should be no problem in importing a car from another Gulf country into the UAE provided the vehicle is less than 10 years old, as it is in this case. If a vehicle is more than 10 years old, counted from the date of manufacture, a special permit must be obtained from the UAE’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

Generally, a person needs to be a UAE resident to import a vehicle, so GA will need to have obtained his UAE residence visa and Emirates Identity card first.

A number of documents are required, including passport, visa, driving licence, import permit, certificate of origin, proof of purchase of the vehicle and shipping receipt. Temporary insurance for an imported vehicle needs to be arranged.

The vehicle must pass clearance and an inspection at an official UAE entry point. In Dubai, these include Jebel Ali Free Zone and Port Rashid. Payment is then required – 5 per cent of the vehicle value as well as some customs duties and an inspection fee. The customs inspection office will issue a clearance certificate and blue export plates.

It must then be tested at a UAE government-approved centre by presenting a no-objection certificate from the Ministry of Finance and Industry. The final step is to register the vehicle with the RTA and to convert the insurance to a standard UAE policy.

Q: I have been offered a part-time job, working four hours a day, but with very limited leave. I have been told that as it is not a full-time job, most of the UAE labour law will not apply and I will only have 10 days of leave a year. Is that right? I will remain on my husband’s visa. LT, Dubai

A: This company is not following UAE law. All employees in private companies are subject to the provisions of the UAE labour law, with the exception of the Dubai International Financial Centre and the Abu Dhabi Global Market, which have their own legislation although that is broadly similar.

Even if a visa is not required, the employer must still provide a work permit and register a contract of employment with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation in the standard format.

Article 29 of the UAE labour law states: “The part-time worker shall be entitled to an annual leave according to the actual working hours the worker spends working for the employer and its period shall be defined in the employment contract, in accordance with what is stipulated in the Implementing Regulation hereof.”

The standard provisions for annual leave apply to part-time employees in the same way that they apply to full-time employees. Where a part-time employee works the same number of days as a full-time employee, they are entitled to the same number of days of annual leave.

Article 29 of UAE labour law states: “ … the worker shall be entitled to an annual leave with full wage, of not less than: a. 30 days for each year of extended service; b. Two days for each month if his service term is more than six months and less than one year.”

Contact Keren Bobker at keren@holbornassets.com or at www.financialuae.com. The advice provided in our columns does not constitute legal advice and is provided for information only

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

GOLF’S RAHMBO - 5 wins in 22 months as pro

- Three wins in past 10 starts

- 45 pro starts worldwide: 5 wins, 17 top 5s

- Ranked 551th in world on debut, now No 4 (was No 2 earlier this year)

- 5th player in last 30 years to win 3 European Tour and 2 PGA Tour titles before age 24 (Woods, Garcia, McIlroy, Spieth)