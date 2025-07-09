UAE says reports of Dh100,000 golden visas for certain nationalities are false

The UAE has denied that golden visas can be purchased for a one-time fee, following widespread claims in Indian media of a scheme said to be aimed at Indian nationals.

The statement from the federal immigration department followed a frenzy of reports in Indian media that long-term residency could be purchased for Dh100,000, following a nomination process. Some reports had claimed the scheme would be extended to Bangladeshi nationals as well.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) described the reports as “false rumours circulating in the local and international media and websites.”

In a statement in Arabic and Urdu, ICP said: “These claims have no legal basis and were made without referring to the competent authorities in the UAE.”

This comes days after a consultancy firm, the Rayad Group, told Indian media that it was part of a pilot programme to launch a new "nomination-based" golden visa to the UAE and termed it a "golden opportunity" for Indian citizens.

The company, based in India, claimed Indian applicants would not need to visit Dubai and could get a UAE golden visa for life by paying a one-time Dh100,000 fee. The company told India’s PTI news agency that Indian citizens would be assessed on their contribution to the UAE’s economy and society, and would undergo background checks for money laundering and criminal records.

At present, a foreign investor would need to invest at least Dh2 million, usually in property, to qualify for a 10-year visa. Skilled professionals in key industries can qualify alone based on their qualifications and job role alone.

Legal action warning

The ICP warned “legal action against the parties, websites and entities that published these rumours to unlawfully obtain funds from people desiring to live and reside in the UAE by exploiting their dreams and aspirations for a better life in a safe and secure country.”

“All golden visa requests must be submitted only through official government channels inside the country and there is no internal or external consultancy entity that has the authority to process the golden visa,” the statement said.

The Abu Dhabi-based authority urged people desiring to visit, live or invest in the UAE “not to respond to rumours, false news and never to pay money or provide personal documents to any party, office or agency that claims to provide the golden visa service.”

Verify news

The National has contacted the Rayad Group but did not receive a response.

Earlier this week, UAE authorities denied it was issuing golden visas to cryptocurrency investors after a blockchain technology company suggested on social media platforms that crypto investors had an exclusive opportunity to secure a golden visa by paying a one-time fee.

Golden visas are 10-year residency permits given to people including scientists, doctors, nurses, entrepreneurs, artists, athletes and outstanding students.

Holders of golden visas do not need a local sponsor giving them greater flexibility and autonomy. The golden visa also covers spouses, children and parents who enjoy the same benefits as the primary visa-holder.

