Dubai to complete Emirates Road repair project for busy first school day

Dubai has harnessed laser technology to identify cracks and potholes for a major repair programme on one of the country's busiest motorways to help ensure smooth travel on the first day back at school.

The Roads and Transport Authority is in the final stages of extensive rehabilitation work on Emirates Road, with work to be completed by the time more than one million pupils return to classrooms on Monday, August 25.

RTA teams pinpointed a 14km stretch of road that was in need of essential repairs to boost safety and improve traffic flow.

“The laser beam technology helps to identify road defects to improve the transport network and safety,” said Abdullah Lootah, director of roads and facilities maintenance at RTA.

“The data showed defects in this stretch due to large traffic especially from lorries. The repairs in two directions towards Abu Dhabi and Sharjah,” he added.

“Major highways connecting different emirates needs more repairs than the interior roads due to lorries movement.”

The cutting-edge technology, first unveiled in 2023, is able to detect cracks as small as 1mm through the use of high-resolution cameras and laser scanning capabilities.

Data gathered during road tours is analysed and used to help guide maintenance and repair schedules, ensuring roads that are most in need of work are attended to first.

Mr Lootah said the lifespan of roads can be between 20 to 25 years.

The authority rehabilitation plan involved adding two to four layers of asphalt in the fast and slow lanes.

The laser patrol works by scanning the road surface and instantly detecting cracks.

Without human interaction, the system's AI algorithms process the captured data in real time, analysing various parameters, such as crack width, depth and location.

It then generates comprehensive reports for RTA engineers, enabling them to prioritise and plan repairs or resurfacing projects.

By detecting and addressing these cracks at an early stage, the RTA aims to extend the lifespan of the road infrastructure and reduce maintenance costs.

The authority launched the project during the summer season to limit the disruption caused by roadworks.

“Major work such as laying the asphalt was done on weekends. The full repair will finish on August 25 and the road will be ready for commuters with the beginning of the new academic year,” Mr Lootah added.

First day back at school – in pictures

Cranleigh Abu Dhabi welcomes pupils old and new on Monday morning, after the summer break. Victor Besa / The National Smiles all round at Cranleigh Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National Pupils old and new at Cranleigh Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National Ready for lessons at Cranleigh Abu Dhabi. More than one million pupils started the new school year. Victor Besa / The National It was an emotional day for parents and pupils alike at Cranleigh Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National First day at Dubai British School Jumeira, which has just opened. Chris Whiteoak / The National School buses outside Dubai British School Jumeira. Chris Whiteoak / The National A pupil looking forward to the new school year at Dubai British School Jumeira. Chris Whiteoak / The National Parents take pictures of their children on the first day at Dubai British School Jumeira. Chris Whiteoak / The National A traffic marshall directs vehicles at Dubai British School Jumeira. Chris Whiteoak / The National Arriving at Dubai British School Jumeira. Chris Whiteoak / The National Pupils arrive for the start of the school year at Dubai British School Jumeira. Chris Whiteoak / The National A welcome for the first intake of pupils at Dubai British School Jumeira. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Authorities across the Emirates will put traffic calming measures around schools to prepare for the start of the academic year.

Motorists can also have four black points cleared from their licence if they avoid accidents and abide by traffic rules on August 25, under the annual Accident-Free Day campaign.

Emirates Road improvement plan

Emirates Road, known as the E611, stretches 110km and is a key alternative route to Sheikh Zayed Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road for drivers in Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain, Ajman and Sharjah. It allows motorists to travel to Abu Dhabi without having to go through central Dubai.

The Emirates Road development project, being led by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure separately to the RTA work, will increase the number of lanes from three to five on a 25km stretch linking Al Badee Interchange in Sharjah to Umm Al Quwain. The move will boost the capacity of the route to 9,000 vehicles an hour, an increase of 65 per cent.

The scheme will also include an upgrade of Interchange No 7 on Emirates Road, through the construction of six bridges to serve a combined 13,200 vehicles an hour. Work on the project is scheduled to begin in September and is expected to take two years.

