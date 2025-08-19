UAE companies offer signing bonus, golden visas and wellness packages to attract and retain top talent

Companies in the UAE are becoming increasingly creative with their incentives to attract top talent in a competitive job market, recruiters say.

Employers in the Emirates recognise a good paycheque is not always enough to retain talent, so they are adding incentives to make jobs more appealing, says Pedro Lacerda, country head of UAE at recruitment agency Tasc Group.

S Ahmad, who works for a bank in the UAE, is currently entitled to zero per cent interest on mortgages, car loans and personal loans up to a certain limit, depending on the job grade. She also receives an education allowance, family medical insurance and an annual bonus from her employer.

An education allowance is very important these days, she says. “If I plan to move jobs, I'd ideally demand the equivalent value of my perks added to my monthly salary on top of a raise. The perks contribute to around 25 per cent of my total takeaway salary,” she adds.

Ankitha Rajendran, a freelance marketing strategist in the UAE, says employers must offer thoughtful perks like flexible hours and the ability to disconnect after work. Photo: Ankitha Rajendran

Hiring activity in the UAE has been rising – it increased by 4 per cent in the second quarter, driven by the introduction of a digital work permit system and high employer confidence, says a report by Cooper Fitch’s Gulf Employment Index.

But while the UAE’s attractive lifestyle and tax-free salaries continue to draw skilled professionals from around the world, employee expectations are also rapidly changing.

Up to 58 per cent of UAE employees said they are “actively looking for a new job”, according to Marsh-Mercer’s 2025 Health on Demand report in May, which polled more than 18,000 employees across 17 markets, including the UAE.

A separate report from recruitment consultancy Michael Page in May showed that despite economic uncertainty, 77 per cent of UAE professionals are “actively exploring” new job opportunities, compared to 65 per cent in 2024.

The most sought-after incentives among UAE employees are flexible work arrangements, professional growth and development, comprehensive insurance plans, financial wellness programmes and mental health support. Some employees also demand parking and gym memberships as incentives.

Signing bonuses and relocation packages are becoming more common, especially for professionals with in-demand skill sets in fields such as tech, finance, engineering and artificial intelligence, says Nicki Wilson, owner and managing director of Genie Recruitment, a Dubai-based consultancy focused on the consumer industry.

Companies are even offering rare “golden handshakes” that include a cash signing bonus, she adds.

However, employers are facing challenges when it comes to finding talent with the right skills to fill specialised roles, says Mr Lacerda.

“If we look at the UAE labour market currently, there’s a strong demand for skilled professionals across many industries, which provides workers with numerous opportunities to secure good jobs and negotiate attractive benefits,” he says.

“Many companies are expanding and actively hiring to keep up with growth and new business areas, so employees have some leverage in choosing where they want to work.”

Flexibility and wellness

Companies are offering hybrid working arrangements and more flexibility, a key factor for many candidates when they think about joining a new company, Ms Wilson explains.

Mr Lacerda says flexible work options could mean working from home on some days or even working remotely from another country during the summer, helping employees better balance their work and personal life.

Progressive parental leave policies are also setting some employers apart, Ms Wilson says. Beyond the standard UAE allowance, companies are offering extended maternity leave, sometimes up to a year, or phased returns to work.

Flexibility around parenting schedules and more support is also something that can entice candidates thinking about their future or their current family set-up, she says.

Employee wellness has also become a core part of talent strategy. Employers are offering mental health support, gym memberships, wellness days, coaching and even subsidised or paid therapy. In some cases, companies encourage participation in wellness retreats or designated time off to prevent burnout, Ms Wilson says.

“To foster culture and team cohesion, some start-ups and scale-ups are offering fully funded team retreats and workcations. These group trips often blend strategy sessions with leisure, strengthening internal bonds and increasing retention,” she adds.

Mr Lacerda points out that a strong push for inclusive and diverse workplaces that make people feel valued and respected keeps employees happier, more committed and “adds up to more than just pay”.

Ankitha Rajendran, a freelance marketing strategist in the UAE, says employers must offer genuine opportunities for growth and thoughtful perks like flexible hours, the ability to disconnect after work and wellness benefits that make a real difference.

“A pizza party once a month means nothing if you don't genuinely offer a better place for people to have mental peace and perform at their best,” she says. “Work-life balance cannot be a buzzword any more. That is what matters to many of us.”

Watch: UAE Salary Guide: Why expat packages are not what they used to be

Golden visas, schooling, career growth

The UAE’s long-term residency schemes are also a major draw, Ms Wilson says.

Companies are increasingly supporting or fully sponsoring golden visa applications for eligible professionals. The appeal of family sponsorship and freedom from local partnership requirements is substantial, she explains.

Schooling and educational benefits are another major incentive, particularly for families relocating to the UAE.

Other incentives are funding professional development through executive courses, certifications or online learning platforms.

Mr Lacerda says career growth opportunities have become a key sweetener, as companies invest heavily in training and mentorship, enabling employees to develop new skills and grow in the company. Advancement and growth are strong motivators for employee retention, he adds.

Public sector entities and companies that aim to attract Emiratis often include tailored career development programmes as key benefits, alongside support for cultural and religious needs, such as flexible leave during Ramadan, Mr Lacerda points out.

Ms Wilson says: “We saw more bonuses being offered for roles outside of sales, too. I think this is the best option as it unites teams to achieve certain goals set for the company.”

Some businesses also provide long-term incentives, Mr Lacerda says, such as stock options or profit-sharing plans, rewarding employees who stay and contribute to the company’s success over time, thereby promoting loyalty.

Pankaj Suresh, growth and marketing lead at Alaan, an AI-powered expense management platform in the UAE, values equity (or employee stock ownership plan) in the company so that he can grow with the firm and “feel like an owner rather than just a cog in the wheel”.

“I left a stable job at the Boston Consulting Group to join an early-stage start-up that did not pay an extravagant salary [compared to what a consulting firm would pay]. However, the company offered great equity to everyone,” he says.

“The best part? The company has grown significantly since I first joined, and my ESOP value has grown almost five times.”

Day 3 stumps New Zealand 153 & 249

Pakistan 227 & 37-0 (target 176) Pakistan require another 139 runs with 10 wickets remaining

Stamp%20duty%20timeline %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDecember%202014%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%20Former%20UK%20chancellor%20of%20the%20Exchequer%20George%20Osborne%20reforms%20stamp%20duty%20land%20tax%20(SDLT)%2C%20replacing%20the%20slab%20system%20with%20a%20blended%20rate%20scheme%2C%20with%20the%20top%20rate%20increasing%20to%2012%20per%20cent%20from%2010%20per%20cent%3A%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EUp%20to%20%C2%A3125%2C000%20%E2%80%93%200%25%3B%20%C2%A3125%2C000%20to%20%C2%A3250%2C000%20%E2%80%93%202%25%3B%20%C2%A3250%2C000%20to%20%C2%A3925%2C000%20%E2%80%93%205%25%3B%20%C2%A3925%2C000%20to%20%C2%A31.5m%3A%2010%25%3B%20More%20than%20%C2%A31.5m%20%E2%80%93%2012%25%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EApril%202016%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20New%203%25%20surcharge%20applied%20to%20any%20buy-to-let%20properties%20or%20additional%20homes%20purchased.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EJuly%202020%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Chancellor%20Rishi%20Sunak%20unveils%20SDLT%20holiday%2C%20with%20no%20tax%20to%20pay%20on%20the%20first%20%C2%A3500%2C000%2C%20with%20buyers%20saving%20up%20to%20%C2%A315%2C000.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMarch%202021%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Mr%20Sunak%20extends%20the%20SDLT%20holiday%20at%20his%20March%203%20budget%20until%20the%20end%20of%20June.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EApril%202021%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202%25%20SDLT%20surcharge%20added%20to%20property%20transactions%20made%20by%20overseas%20buyers.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EJune%202021%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20SDLT%20holiday%20on%20transactions%20up%20to%20%C2%A3500%2C000%20expires%20on%20June%2030.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EJuly%202021%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Tax%20break%20on%20transactions%20between%20%C2%A3125%2C000%20to%20%C2%A3250%2C000%20starts%20on%20July%201%20and%20runs%20until%20September%2030.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Directed by: RS Prasanna

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar

Remaining Fixtures Wednesday: West Indies v Scotland

Thursday: UAE v Zimbabwe

Friday: Afghanistan v Ireland

Sunday: Final

Sri Lanka v England First Test, at Galle

England won by 211 Second Test, at Kandy

England won by 57 runs Third Test, at Colombo

From Nov 23-27

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

RESULT Arsenal 0 Chelsea 3

Chelsea: Willian (40'), Batshuayi (42', 49')

Top goalscorers in Europe 34 goals - Robert Lewandowski (68 points) 34 - Ciro Immobile (68) 31 - Cristiano Ronaldo (62) 28 - Timo Werner (56) 25 - Lionel Messi (50) *29 - Erling Haaland (50) 23 - Romelu Lukaku (46) 23 - Jamie Vardy (46) *NOTE: Haaland's goals for Salzburg count for 1.5 points per goal. Goals for Dortmund count for two points per goal.

The Sand Castle Director: Matty Brown Stars: Nadine Labaki, Ziad Bakri, Zain Al Rafeea, Riman Al Rafeea Rating: 2.5/5

Towering concerns Abu Dhabi tower demolition: calls for more clarity on tenant rights

Red flags Promises of high, fixed or 'guaranteed' returns.

Unregulated structured products or complex investments often used to bypass traditional safeguards.

Lack of clear information, vague language, no access to audited financials.

Overseas companies targeting investors in other jurisdictions - this can make legal recovery difficult.

Hard-selling tactics - creating urgency, offering 'exclusive' deals. Courtesy: Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

I Feel Pretty

Dir: Abby Kohn/Mark Silverstein

Starring: Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Rory Scovel



Fixtures Tuesday - 5.15pm: Team Lebanon v Alger Corsaires; 8.30pm: Abu Dhabi Storms v Pharaohs Wednesday - 5.15pm: Pharaohs v Carthage Eagles; 8.30pm: Alger Corsaires v Abu Dhabi Storms Thursday - 4.30pm: Team Lebanon v Pharaohs; 7.30pm: Abu Dhabi Storms v Carthage Eagles Friday - 4.30pm: Pharaohs v Alger Corsaires; 7.30pm: Carthage Eagles v Team Lebanon Saturday - 4.30pm: Carthage Eagles v Alger Corsaires; 7.30pm: Abu Dhabi Storms v Team Lebanon

Dubai works towards better air quality by 2021 Dubai is on a mission to record good air quality for 90 per cent of the year – up from 86 per cent annually today – by 2021. The municipality plans to have seven mobile air-monitoring stations by 2020 to capture more accurate data in hourly and daily trends of pollution. These will be on the Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, Rashidiyah, Al Wasl, Al Quoz and Dubai Investment Park. “It will allow real-time responding for emergency cases,” said Khaldoon Al Daraji, first environment safety officer at the municipality. “We’re in a good position except for the cases that are out of our hands, such as sandstorms. “Sandstorms are our main concern because the UAE is just a receiver. “The hotspots are Iran, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq, but we’re working hard with the region to reduce the cycle of sandstorm generation.” Mr Al Daraji said monitoring as it stood covered 47 per cent of Dubai. There are 12 fixed stations in the emirate, but Dubai also receives information from monitors belonging to other entities. “There are 25 stations in total,” Mr Al Daraji said. “We added new technology and equipment used for the first time for the detection of heavy metals. “A hundred parameters can be detected but we want to expand it to make sure that the data captured can allow a baseline study in some areas to ensure they are well positioned.”

The stats Ship name: MSC Bellissima Ship class: Meraviglia Class Delivery date: February 27, 2019 Gross tonnage: 171,598 GT Passenger capacity: 5,686 Crew members: 1,536 Number of cabins: 2,217 Length: 315.3 metres Maximum speed: 22.7 knots (42kph)

'Worse than a prison sentence' Marie Byrne, a counsellor who volunteers at the UAE government's mental health crisis helpline, said the ordeal the crew had been through would take time to overcome. “It was worse than a prison sentence, where at least someone can deal with a set amount of time incarcerated," she said. “They were living in perpetual mystery as to how their futures would pan out, and what that would be. “Because of coronavirus, the world is very different now to the one they left, that will also have an impact. “It will not fully register until they are on dry land. Some have not seen their young children grow up while others will have to rebuild relationships. “It will be a challenge mentally, and to find other work to support their families as they have been out of circulation for so long. Hopefully they will get the care they need when they get home.”

Pharaoh's curse British aristocrat Lord Carnarvon, who funded the expedition to find the Tutankhamun tomb, died in a Cairo hotel four months after the crypt was opened.

He had been in poor health for many years after a car crash, and a mosquito bite made worse by a shaving cut led to blood poisoning and pneumonia.

Reports at the time said Lord Carnarvon suffered from “pain as the inflammation affected the nasal passages and eyes”.

Decades later, scientists contended he had died of aspergillosis after inhaling spores of the fungus aspergillus in the tomb, which can lie dormant for months. The fact several others who entered were also found dead withiin a short time led to the myth of the curse.

About Karol Nawrocki • Supports military aid for Ukraine, unlike other eurosceptic leaders, but he will oppose its membership in western alliances. • A nationalist, his campaign slogan was Poland First. "Let's help others, but let's take care of our own citizens first," he said on social media in April. • Cultivates tough-guy image, posting videos of himself at shooting ranges and in boxing rings. • Met Donald Trump at the White House and received his backing.

Profile Box Company/date started: 2015 Founder/CEO: Mohammed Toraif Based: Manama, Bahrain Sector: Sales, Technology, Conservation Size: (employees/revenue) 4/ 5,000 downloads Stage: 1 ($100,000) Investors: Two first-round investors including, 500 Startups, Fawaz Al Gosaibi Holding (Saudi Arabia)

BMW M5 specs Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor Power: 727hp Torque: 1,000Nm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh650,000

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

When: April 25, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Allianz Arena, Munich

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 1, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

Getting%20there%20and%20where%20to%20stay %3Cp%3EFly%20with%20Etihad%20Airways%20from%20Abu%20Dhabi%20to%20New%20York%E2%80%99s%20JFK.%20There's%2011%20flights%20a%20week%20and%20economy%20fares%20start%20at%20around%20Dh5%2C000.%3Cbr%3EStay%20at%20The%20Mark%20Hotel%20on%20the%20city%E2%80%99s%20Upper%20East%20Side.%20Overnight%20stays%20start%20from%20%241395%20per%20night.%3Cbr%3EVisit%20NYC%20Go%2C%20the%20official%20destination%20resource%20for%20New%20York%20City%20for%20all%20the%20latest%20events%2C%20activites%20and%20openings.%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Dubai World Cup Carnival card: 6.30pm: Handicap (Turf) | US$175,000 | 2,410 metres 7.05pm: UAE 1000 Guineas Trial Conditions (Dirt) | $100,000 | 1,400m 7.40pm: Handicap (T) | $145,000 | 1,000m 8.15pm: Dubawi Stakes Group 3 (D) | $200,000 | 1,200m 8.50pm: Singspiel Stakes Group 3 (T) | $200,000 | 1,800m 9.25pm: Handicap (T) | $175,000 | 1,400m