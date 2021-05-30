Why work and vacations need to remain separate

Hotels are now offering workcation packages to entice those employees who are still working from home. Getty Images

The Covid-19 pandemic has completely changed how we work. Opportunity to work remotely means employees need not uproot their lives to join a new organisation. One can still enjoy the benefits provided by a company without going through the trouble of relocating.

While working remotely has helped us save time on commutes and brought some closer to their families, it may mean that we can never really be off work.

This has led to a new trend of workcations. As the term implies, it means a vacation where one would work; away from the office but not from work.

Last week, a colleague who works in the travel industry, told me how resorts are tapping into the trend of workcations. With so many desperate for a change of scenery, the packages provide remote workers the opportunity to work from a relaxing destination at competitive prices.

The workcation, though, is not a new concept and is one of the past year’s popular travel trends. Last year, I came across workcation packages in the Caribbean, enticing those who worked remotely. Families with children attending school online and parents working from home opted for the package, where they worked and studied by the beach on weekdays and enjoyed the island life at weekends. Another acquaintance who works for a luxury resort in the Maldives told me that many guests who arrived to spend the Christmas holidays have chosen to stay on at the resort.

Hyatt hotels introduced “Office for the Day” packages that are available through to September this year at destinations worldwide such as the US, Singapore and Hong Kong. With packages starting at $75 per day, guests can enjoy a standard guestroom from 7.00am to 7.00pm along with a workspace and facilities such as a printer, scanner or fax.

Remote work has been a blessing for many but it also meant that many of us have been finding it hard to really be “off work” and workcations make it harder. I recently hired an intern, who still sends me work emails on weekends despite it being against our company’s policy. She said that she’s been finding it hard to draw the line between work and her personal life, especially when working from home.

While working by the beach may be relaxing, it can also be distracting. Or one could be working and not really enjoying the stay. Personally, I would be more distracted by the scenery when I should be working. In essence, I don’t believe that work and vacations can be perfectly combined together.

These workcation packages may be ideal for creatives who would like to spend a few days in a cabin in the woods occasionally to seek inspiration. But romanticising work and vacations and encouraging people to work while on holiday shouldn’t become our new normal. In fact, it could be jeopardising employees’ health, especially if they end up working long hours.

Remote working and an economic slowdown increased the health risks linked to working long hours, officials at the World Health Organisation said earlier this month. A report published in association with the International Labour Organisation found that long working hours led to 745,000 deaths in 2016, a 29 per cent increase since 2000.

As we emerge from the pandemic, managers should have clear work guidelines for remote working. Employees should know what is expected from them and when. Management should ensure their employees' health and well-being by drawing a thick line between work and personal space.

And as for workcations, I prefer to stick to the traditional definition for a vacation: away from the office and work.

Manar Al Hinai is an award-winning Emirati journalist and entrepreneur, who manages her marketing and communications company in Abu Dhabi.

Adele: The Stories Behind The Songs

On Instagram: @WithHopeUAE Although social media can be harmful to our mental health, paradoxically, one of the antidotes comes with the many social-media accounts devoted to normalising mental-health struggles. With Hope UAE is one of them.

The group, which has about 3,600 followers, was started three years ago by five Emirati women to address the stigma surrounding the subject. Via Instagram, the group recently began featuring personal accounts by Emiratis. The posts are written under the hashtag #mymindmatters, along with a black-and-white photo of the subject holding the group’s signature red balloon.

“Depression is ugly,” says one of the users, Amani. “It paints everything around me and everything in me.”

Saaed, meanwhile, faces the daunting task of caring for four family members with psychological disorders. “I’ve had no support and no resources here to help me,” he says. “It has been, and still is, a one-man battle against the demons of fractured minds.”

In addition to With Hope UAE’s frank social-media presence, the group holds talks and workshops in Dubai. “Change takes time,” Reem Al Ali, vice chairman and a founding member of With Hope UAE, told The National earlier this year. “It won’t happen overnight, and it will take persistent and passionate people to bring about this change.”

Day 1, Dubai Test: At a glance Moment of the day Sadeera Samarawickrama set pulses racing with his strokeplay on his introduction to Test cricket. It reached a feverish peak when he stepped down the wicket and launched Yasir Shah, who many regard as the world’s leading spinner, back over his head for six. No matter that he was out soon after: it felt as though the future had arrived. Stat of the day - 5 The last time Sri Lanka played a Test in Dubai – they won here in 2013 – they had four players in their XI who were known as wicketkeepers. This time they have gone one better. Each of Dinesh Chandimal, Kaushal Silva, Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis, and Niroshan Dickwella – the nominated gloveman here – can keep wicket. The verdict Sri Lanka want to make history by becoming the first team to beat Pakistan in a full Test series in the UAE. They could not have made a better start, first by winning the toss, then by scoring freely on an easy-paced pitch. The fact Yasir Shah found some turn on Day 1, too, will have interested their own spin bowlers.

Sheikh Zayed's poem When it is unveiled at Abu Dhabi Art, the Standing Tall exhibition will appear as an interplay of poetry and art. The 100 scarves are 100 fragments surrounding five, figurative, female sculptures, and both sculptures and scarves are hand-embroidered by a group of refugee women artisans, who used the Palestinian cross-stitch embroidery art of tatreez. Fragments of Sheikh Zayed’s poem Your Love is Ruling My Heart, written in Arabic as a love poem to his nation, are embroidered onto both the sculptures and the scarves. Here is the English translation. Your love is ruling over my heart Your love is ruling over my heart, even a mountain can’t bear all of it Woe for my heart of such a love, if it befell it and made it its home You came on me like a gleaming sun, you are the cure for my soul of its sickness Be lenient on me, oh tender one, and have mercy on who because of you is in ruins You are like the Ajeed Al-reem [leader of the gazelle herd] for my country, the source of all of its knowledge You waddle even when you stand still, with feet white like the blooming of the dates of the palm Oh, who wishes to deprive me of sleep, the night has ended and I still have not seen you You are the cure for my sickness and my support, you dried my throat up let me go and damp it Help me, oh children of mine, for in his love my life will pass me by.

RESULTS Cagliari 5-2 Fiorentina

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

The biog Name: Maitha Qambar Age: 24 Emirate: Abu Dhabi Education: Master’s Degree Favourite hobby: Reading She says: “Everyone has a purpose in life and everyone learns from their experiences”

Profile of VoucherSkout Date of launch: November 2016 Founder: David Tobias Based: Jumeirah Lake Towers Sector: Technology Size: 18 employees Stage: Embarking on a Series A round to raise $5 million in the first quarter of 2019 with a 20 per cent stake Investors: Seed round was self-funded with “millions of dollars”

McIlroy's recent struggles Last six stroke-play events (First round score in brackets) Arnold Palmer Invitational Tied for 4th (74) The US Masters Tied for 7th (72) The Players Championship Tied for 35th (73) US Open Missed the cut (78) Travellers Championship Tied for 17th (67) Irish Open Missed the cut (72)

So what is Spicy Chickenjoy? Just as McDonald’s has the Big Mac, Jollibee has Spicy Chickenjoy – a piece of fried chicken that’s crispy and spicy on the outside and comes with a side of spaghetti, all covered in tomato sauce and topped with sausage slices and ground beef. It sounds like a recipe that a child would come up with, but perhaps that’s the point – a flavourbomb combination of cheap comfort foods. Chickenjoy is Jollibee’s best-selling product in every country in which it has a presence.



The specs: 2018 Kia Picanto Price: From Dh39,500 Engine: 1.2L inline four-cylinder Transmission: Four-speed auto Power: 86hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 122Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 6.0L / 100km

