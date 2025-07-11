UAE golden visa explained: from nomination to investment and who is eligible

The UAE has well-defined guidelines on who is eligible for the 10-year golden visa and has clearly laid out categories under which people can apply.

The route can be through property, investment or nomination in a special talent category open to people working in the country or living overseas.

Regulations specify that no party or company other than the government or a UAE government entity can approve a nomination for a golden visa.

This week, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) denied reports suggesting Indian citizens could obtain a golden visa for a one-time fee of Dh100,000.

The fake news sparked confusion in the Emirates, so here The National breaks down the different routes to long-term UAE residency.

Clear guidelines

“The regulations are really very clear,” Haider Hussain, partner at immigration services company Fragomen, told The National. “Any significant change like a lifetime residency or a certain nationality being looked at separately would require a resolution or a change in overall golden visa requirements.

“There is no route that would require a Dh100,000 fee to be paid.”

Mr Hussain urged people keen to live and work in the UAE to follow announcements made by government authorities such as the ICP or GDRFA (General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs Dubai).

“What is crucial and what the UAE government has very strictly told everyone is not to use the golden visa as a tool to charge unnecessary fees,” he said. “Third party pronouncements should not be taken seriously.”

Nomination route

There is no change or update to the golden visa programme but the crucial point remains that only a UAE government entity can approve a nomination and no company can charge a fixed fee for this.

In a case of nomination, the applicant’s submission is vetted by the relevant government authority. For an individual from the entertainment sector, this would be the Dubai Culture authority, for a sportsperson the Sports Council, and in the investment field the Dubai Economic Department. Equivalent government entities in Abu Dhabi and other emirates will adjudicate, review the application and have the authority to approve the nomination.

A third party may be able to help to prepare a case and provide advisory services to support an application or prepare a file. The authorities request that individuals file themselves.

Everyone, regardless of nationality, goes through the standard adjudication process.

Who can be nominated?

If an individual outside the UAE does not go through an investment route of property or a UAE bank account deposit, there are avenues such as the exceptional talent categories.

Celebrities, sports personalities, people in the business and entertainment industry have been granted golden visas. So if a person does not live in the UAE but is considered high calibre, is interested in a golden visa for the purpose of eventually moving or investing in the UAE, this avenue is open.

The relevant authority would need detailed documentation about the individual's history, their profile and what they could bring to the UAE.

In the special talent category, the person does not have to have investments in the UAE but the broader thinking is that once they have a golden visa, they will invest and ultimately make the UAE their home.

This is a subjective category, so a strong case has to be presented to the relevant authority for a nomination based on the person's achievements.

Other categories

The main path is through building ties with the UAE. This could be a Dh2 million property investment. If you already have a property that you bought for less than Dh2 million but is currently valued at more than Dh2 million, you are eligible for a golden visa.

You are also eligible if you have at least Dh2 million in a bank fixed deposit or in a UAE investment fund. The investment must be in the emirate where the person is applying for a golden visa.

The 10-year UAE golden visa can be secured through investment in property and other routes. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Applicants employed in the UAE earning a minimum gross salary of Dh30,000 (about $8,167) per month, including allowances paid monthly in addition to their basic salary, are eligible. This is the quickest route to a golden visa.

Individuals need to submit a salary confirmation letter from their employer and a bank statement for three to six months showing an overall monthly salary of at least Dh30,000 credited to their account. Applicants should have been employed for at least two years by the same company. The salary letter should show the breakdown of salary and the start date of employment.

Red flags

There is no route involving payment of a fixed fee for a golden visa. The objective is for individuals to contribute through investment, property, setting up an organisation or business, or through their talent.

If an advisory or consultancy company asks for a fee, such as the Dh100,000 sum recently reported, for the nomination-based golden visa, this is not legal.

Companies cannot charge a fee for nomination as they cannot guarantee its approval. A company can only charge a service fee for advisory support in preparing the documentation, and this is usually agreed with the applicant.

What are the fees?

This varies per application. A standard application can range between Dh5,000 to Dh9,000 for filing the application, medical tests, Emirates ID and residency application.

Other documents

The person's passport must be valid for more than six months at the time of application. Education certificates must be attested by the UAE embassy of the country where they were issued and the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with an equivalency certificate verification by the UAE Education Ministry.

A no-objection certificate (NOC) is needed from the employer for applicants without a government nomination.

Once the approval comes through, a medical examination must be completed and biometrics captured.

Will my family benefit?

Golden visa holders can sponsor their spouse, children and parents, who will secure the same benefits as the original applicant.

How long can this take?

The timeline is two to four weeks, depending on the application. Nominations could take longer because a government authority may need a few weeks to review the application and make a decision.

Overseas travel is possible while the golden visa application is being processed. Once the visa is approved and is in the process of being issued, the applicant must remain in the UAE.

