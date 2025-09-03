Stuck with black points? Abu Dhabi Police launch paid driving courses but with a deadline

Drivers in the UAE can have black points removed from their licence during the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (Adihex) this week.

Points reduction programmes have been announced by Abu Dhabi Police, which will run during the exhibition before it comes to a close on September 7.

The courses, which will be held in Hall 12 of the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, are available to drivers with fewer than 24 points on their licence. After enrolling and paying a registration fee of Dh800 ($217), a maximum of eight points can be wiped out.

Drivers with 24 points may have their licence revoked but can enrol in educational programmes after paying course fees of Dh2,400.

The initiative is part of Abu Dhabi Police’s efforts to promote road safety and responsible driving through awareness and education.

Road safety campaigns

Last month, UAE motorists could have four black points cleared from their licence if they avoided accidents and abided by traffic rules on what is usually the country's busiest day of the year, for the return to school on August 25.

The Federal Traffic Council launched its annual Accident-Free Day campaign to encourage drivers to be vigilant behind the wheel. Drivers who steered clear of trouble on the day will have four black points deducted from their records by September 15.

The initiative aims to highlight the need for the public to follow crucial safety measures – such as wearing seat belts, following speed limits, leaving a safe distance between other vehicles and avoiding distractions such as mobile phone use – in an effort to reduce numbers of accidents and injuries.

What are black points?

Black points are penalties given to drivers for serious breaches of traffic regulations. The number of points given depends on the severity offence.

If a driver receives 24 black points in the space of 12 months, their licence is suspended. The length of the suspension is decided based on the severity of the rule breaches.

There are 143 federal traffic laws in the country with varying penalties including fines, black points, vehicle confiscation and licence suspension.

If your car is impounded, there is an additional Dh100 a day fee to release it.

