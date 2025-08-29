Abu Dhabi Police share archive photos of female officers on Emirati Women’s Day

As the UAE celebrated Emirati Women’s Day, Abu Dhabi Police shared a collection of photos showing female officers over the years. In the social media post on Thursday, the police said they have always supported women joining the force, with the wider objective of empowering Emirati women and boosting the development of society.

The first batch of 24 Emirati policewomen graduated from the Abu Dhabi Police academy in September 1978.

Since then, Abu Dhabi has been known for training female officers and recognising their achievements.

In 2011, Abu Dhabi Police established the Emirates Women Police Association (EWPA) to "promote the role of its members through providing external and internal training opportunities and taking part in the conferences and symposia held by the society, to gain more professional and personal skills".

Its commitment to supporting female officers has not waned and Abu Dhabi is set to host the 62nd International Association of Women Police Annual Training Conference in November.

The event, to be held under the patronage of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, aims to strengthen the capabilities of Emirati women in policing and support the UAE’s efforts to further enhance gender balance.

Members of the Abu Dhabi Police C women’s team participate in the UAE Swat challenge in Dubai in 2024. Pawan Singh / The National

The bid to host the event was submitted by Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre and EWPA.

The UAE won the votes of 70 countries at the annual membership meeting of the International Association of Women Police in Canada, meaning the event is to be held in the Middle East for the first time. More than 3,000 people are expected to attend, including 50 speakers from around the world.

