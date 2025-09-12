Dubai Police seize car after driver's reckless overtaking manoeuvre 'puts lives at risk'

Dubai Police have seized the car of a reckless driver who put lives at risk by swerving dangerously to overtake an unsuspecting motorist.

The force shared footage of the driver veering in front of the other motorist without warning, leaving little room for manoeuvre in a lane close to a barrier.

Motorists typically have to pay Dh50,000 ($13,614) for the release of cars impounded by Dubai Police, although penalties can reach Dh100,000 for the most serious offences. Police said improper overtaking can result in a Dh600 fine and six black points being added to a driving licence.

Black points are penalties for serious breaches of traffic rules. The number of points given depends on the severity offence.

If a driver receives 24 black points in the space of 12 months, their licence is suspended. The length of the suspension is decided based on the severity of the rule breaches.

Dubai Police have impounded the vehicle. It costs at least Dh50,000 to have a car released. Photo: Dubai Police

In a social media post that accompanies the footage, police reminded the public to always check their mirrors and signal before switching lanes and to ensure they maintain focus when behind the wheel.

The safety plea comes after two recent deadly crashes on the emirate's roads, caused by drivers failing to abide by traffic rules. One person died and two were injured in a three-vehicle collision in Dubai on September 1, after a motorist failed to leave a safe distance between vehicles.

The crash on the Emirates Road near Sharjah prompted Dubai Police to issue a warning on distances. The person was killed when their car collided with the back of a lorry and a third vehicle hit the two others from behind.

On Wednesday, a motorcyclist died after crashing into a broken-down lorry on the hard shoulder of Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Police said. The crash occurred in the early hours of the morning near Arabian Ranches Bridge, with the rider travelling in the direction of Abu Dhabi.

Dubai Police said the lorry driver came to a stop in the hard shoulder in an unsafe way, leaving little space for motorists to manoeuvre around the vehicle, and did not put hazard lights on.

