Dubai Police aim to put the brakes on speeding drivers to help save lives

Dubai Police have issued a reminder for motorists to follow speed limits, warning that "any second you gain with speeding might cost your life and the lives of other road users".
Brig Juma bin Suwaidan, director of traffic department at Dubai Police, urged the public to take care on the roads. Traffic accidents in the UAE increased by 8 per cent last year, with 4,748 recorded across the country, compared with 4,391 in 2023.
The number of deaths was 384, higher than in 2023 and 2022, with just under a third of victims in their twenties, Ministry of Interior figures show.
“The main reason behind deaths and accidents on the roads is speeding," Brig bin Suwaidan said. "Motorists who over speed put themselves and others in danger as losing control of the wheel significantly reduces chances of survival. A few seconds of reckless driving can result in tragedies and change the lives of entire families.”
Dubai Police have intensified efforts to crack down on speeding. Patrols have been increased and the force also uses advanced radars to catch drivers going too fast.
“We conduct annual campaigns to increase the awareness among drivers," Brig bin Suwaidan said.
On Thursday, one person was killed and two others injured in a three-vehicle collision in Dubai. It happened after a motorist was speeding and failed to leave a safe distance between vehicles.
“Motorists should follow the speed limit, keep safe distance and avoid sudden swerving. It is important especially near schools and pedestrian crossing areas,” Brig Bin Suwaidan added.
What are the penalties for speeding in Dubai?
Driving 80kph over the speed limit: Dh3,000 fine, 23 black points and confiscation of the vehicle and licence for 60 days.
Driving 60kph over the speed limit: Dh3,000 fine, 12 black points and confiscation of the vehicle for 30 days.
Exceeding the speed limit by less than 60kph: Dh1,500 fine, six black points and vehicle impounded for 15 days.
Driving over the speed limit by less than 50kph: Dh1,000 fine.
Exceeding the speed limit by less than 40kph: Dh700 fine.
Driving over the limit by less than 30kph: Dh600 fine.
Driving over the speed limit by less than 20kph: Dh300 fine.
