Three-vehicle Dubai pile-up leaves one dead and two injured

A three-vehicle collision in Dubai killed one person and injured two others after a motorist failed to leave a safe distance between vehicles, police said on Wednesday.

The crash, at 1.30pm on Monday on the Emirates Road near Sharjah, prompted Dubai Police to issue a warning on distances. The driver who was killed in the collision ran into the back of a lorry and a third vehicle hit the two others from behind.

Brig Juma bin Suwaidan, acting director of the general department of traffic, described the failure to leave distance between vehicles as one of the main reasons for road accidents in Dubai.

“A driver who didn’t leave a safe distance between the vehicle in front of him crashed into it,” he said. “The reason was not leaving a safe distance. The driver died and two others were injured.

“This offence is one of the main reasons behind deadly accidents on roads in the emirate. It's a very dangerous offence and always results in injuries or deaths.”

Police patrols and an ambulance were quickly on the scene and the two injured were transferred to a hospital for recovery.

“One had a minor injury while the second sustained a moderate injury,” Brig bin Suwaidan added. “Leaving a safe distance between vehicles is essential to reducing casualties and accidents on the roads. Combining the offence with high speed and being distracted while driving endanger the lives of road users.”

The penalty for not leaving safe distance is Dh400 and four black points.

Road safety campaigns

Last month, UAE motorists could have four black points cleared from their licence if they avoided accidents and observed traffic rules on what is usually the country's busiest day of the year, for the return to school on August 25.

The Federal Traffic Council launched its annual Accident-Free Day campaign to encourage drivers to be vigilant behind the wheel. Drivers who steered clear of trouble on the day will have four black points deducted from their records by September 15.

The initiative aims to highlight the need for the public to follow crucial safety measures – such as wearing seat belts, following speed limits, leaving a safe distance between other vehicles and avoiding distractions such as mobile phone use – in an effort to reduce numbers of accidents and injuries.

What are black points?

Black points are penalties given to drivers for serious breaches of traffic regulations. The number of points given depends on the severity of the offence.

If a driver receives 24 black points in 12 months, their licence is suspended. The length of the suspension is based on the severity of the infraction.

There are 143 federal traffic laws in the country with varying penalties including fines, black points, vehicle confiscation and licence suspension.

If your car is impounded, there is an additional Dh100 a day fee to release it.

