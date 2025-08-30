UAE steps up role in global justice with wave of high-profile extraditions

The UAE has strengthened its reputation as a key partner in global law enforcement, extraditing a string of high-profile fugitives over the past year in collaboration with international authorities.

They have included alleged drug lords and financial criminals, and the country's growing role reflects deepening judicial co-operation with Europe and Asia.

Money laundering charges

On Friday, Dubai Police extradited a Dutch national accused of drug trafficking and money laundering to the Netherlands. The suspect was arrested under an Interpol red notice and handed over following a ruling by the UAE's Ministry of Justice.

The case comes amid a broader crackdown on organised crime networks operating across borders.

A week earlier, two other suspects – one wanted in France, and the other in Belgium – were extradited for their alleged roles in large-scale drug trafficking and gang-related activities.

In July, Dubai Police arrested and extradited three alleged Belgian crime gang leaders facing human and drug trafficking charges in their home country.

The three suspects – Mathias Akyazili, Giorgi Faes and Othman El Ballouti – were listed in the most-wanted category by Interpol and Europol.

In Belgium, they are accused of serious cross-border crimes, including operating a gang, trafficking drugs and psychotropic substances, committing robbery and human trafficking.

In the same month, Dubai Police extradited two French nationals facing fraud and drug trafficking charges.

High-profile wanted suspect arrested, handed over to Chinese authorities. WAM

Chinese fugitive returned

On August 15, the UAE extradited one of China's most-wanted fugitives, accused of running a multi-million-dollar illegal gambling operation.

The man, arrested in Dubai, was handed over to Chinese authorities under an Interpol red notice after being linked to a network that laundered profits through offshore accounts.

“The Chinese authorities expressed their appreciation for the UAE's co-operation and their keenness to enhance co-operation and joint action to ensure the security of societies and the international community,” state news agency Wam reported.

Police outside court in Dublin before an appearance by Sean McGovern, who was extradited from Dubai to Ireland. PA

Landmark for UAE-Ireland co-operation

One of the UAE's most significant extraditions was on May 29, with the handover of Sean McGovern, who is alleged to be a senior figure in Ireland's Kinahan organised crime group.

He was detained in Dubai in 2024 following an Interpol red notice – was flown to Dublin on an Irish military aircraft.

Sean McGovern is alleged to be a senior figure in Ireland's Kinahan organised crime group

The operation was the first major test of an extradition treaty between Ireland and the UAE that came into force earlier in May.

While Jim O’Callaghan, Ireland's Minister for Justice, did not name Mr McGovern directly, he welcomed news of an extradition and described it as “further evidence of the excellent criminal justice co-operation” between Ireland and the UAE.

“In recent years, the UAE and Ireland have worked together to advance criminal investigations into serious and organised crime,” Mr O’Callaghan said at the time.

In August 2024, businessman Danilo Coppola was extradited to Italy. AFP

Financial crimes also in focus

The UAE's extraditions are not limited to violent or drug-related offences. In August 2024, Italian businessman Danilo Coppola, was extradited to Italy following an official request.

The Italian citizen, who has been convicted of financial crimes in his homeland, was apprehended in Abu Dhabi on an international arrest warrant.

According to local media, Coppola's altercations with law enforcement include an arrest in Rome in May 2016 where he was suspected of fraudulent bankruptcy. One month earlier, he had been sentenced to nine years for bankruptcies totalling €300 million ($334.3 million, Dh1.2 billion).

Coppola's extradition reflected the UAE and Italy's strong relationship and shared determination to pursue justice, the countries' justice ministers said in a joint statement.

