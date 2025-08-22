UAE authorities have extradited two alleged criminals to France and Belgium after Interpol red notices were issued. Wam
News

UAE

UAE extradites two people with alleged organised crime links to France and Belgium

The individuals were arrested by Dubai Police

The National

August 22, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

The UAE has extradited two internationally wanted individuals to France and Belgium, it was announced on Friday.

The Ministry of Interior handed over the two fugitives after they were arrested by Dubai Police General Command based on red notices issued against them by Interpol, state news agency Wam reported.

One of the men is wanted by French authorities for alleged drug trafficking as part of an organised criminal network operating across several European countries and serving as the organisation's deputy leader. The other is wanted by Belgian authorities for alleged drug trafficking and his involvement with a criminal gang operating within Belgium.

The Ministry of Interior said in a statement that those two operations reflected the UAE's commitment to combatting transnational organised crime and embodied its commitment to international co-operation in consolidating the principles of justice and enhancing security and stability.

In July, Dubai Police arrested and extradited three alleged Belgian crime gang leaders facing human and drug trafficking charges in their home country.

The three suspects – Mathias Akyazili, Giorgi Faes and Othman El Ballouti – were listed in the most-wanted category by Interpol and Europol. In Belgium, they are accused of serious cross-border crimes, including operating a gang, trafficking drugs and psychotropic substances, committing robbery and human trafficking.

