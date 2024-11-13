A jeweller displays a bar of gold in Kuwait City. Bullion is up more than 25 per cent this year. AFP
Gold prices: Why long-term demand remains bright

Despite Trump’s election win causing short-term volatility, bullion could shine on heightened global tensions, inflation, Fed rate cuts and central bank buying

Deepthi Nair
November 13, 2024