Bitcoin surges to record and dollar climbs as Trump leads race to White House

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/03/05/bitcoin-price/" target="_blank">Bitcoin surged to a record high</a>, stocks in Asia advanced and the US dollar climbed the most since March 2020 as investors turned to so-called <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2024/11/02/tariff-time-europe-braces-for-looming-trade-war-if-trump-regains-white-house/" target="_blank">"Trump trades" </a>on the probability of Republican candidate and former president <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/11/05/swing-states-us-election-2024-battleground/" target="_blank">Donald Trump winning the closely-fought US presidential </a>run. The world's largest cryptocurrency rose 7 per cent to $75,060 in Asian trade, topping March’s peak. Smaller cryptocurrency Ether also jumped 7.5 per cent but at $2,593 remained well below its 2021 high of $4,867. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was up 1.5 per cent amid haven demand and as traders returned to wagers seen as benefiting from low-tax and high-tariff policies under a potential Trump administration. Equities in broader Asia including Japan and Australia climbed, while shares in Hong Kong slipped. US equities futures also rose. Mr Trump has secured an early Electoral College lead over Ms Harris, but pivotal battlegrounds – including Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – remained too close to call. "Trump’s large margin at this point in the morning is primarily a function of where polls have closed," Jeanne Walters, senior economist at Emirates NBD said. "Counting also remains under way in each of the seven key swing states. Final results could still take several days, depending on whether any legal challenges are mounted." Mr Trump is seen as more <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/16/trump-to-promote-his-sons-crypto-business-ahead-of-election/" target="_blank">supportive of cryptocurrencies </a>than his Democratic opponent Vice President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/11/05/kamala-harris-philadelphia-election-rally/" target="_blank">Kamala Harris</a>. The prospect of the former president's return to the White House is seen as a signal of a softer stance on cryptocurrency regulation. Cryptocurrencies, which do not generate income or dividends, rely heavily on investors’ perception of value. Bitcoin and the overall crypto market have proven to be highly volatile, with wild swings influenced by anything from economic factors to tweets. The sector has also had to endure high-profile company closures, cyber attacks and criminal cases against top executives, most notably <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/03/29/sam-bankman-fried-ftx-sentenced/" target="_blank">FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried who was eventually sentenced to jail</a>. Options traders, meanwhile, have increased bets that Bitcoin will reach a peak of $80,000 by the end of November regardless of who wins the election. “The US elections and the Fed decision are expected to dictate the outlook for crypto through the end of the year. Positioning towards the aforementioned events has followed election betting odds,” Manuel Villegas, digital assets analyst at Julius Baer, said. “The policy differentials across both parties are stark, and understanding that Ms Harris is not Mr Biden is essential. However, understanding that Ms Harris has been vice president through this past cycle is also important. “The policy backdrop around crypto and regarding the Securities and Exchange Commission is expected to tilt considerably if a Republican administration takes office. A clear oversight-defining framework is expected by the market.” Potential changes in the regulatory backdrop are the primary cause for crypto markets’ positive reaction to the increasing tilt in betting odds towards the Republicans, he said. The bullish market mood is set to persist following a Republican administration outcome, where a sweep scenario would produce the fastest and strongest policy changes. The largest risk for crypto remain under a Democratic sweep and the wildcard scenario where the election outcome is not respected, causing civil unrest. Volatility will continue rising, according to Mr Villegas. Mr Trump's tariff and immigration policies are seen as inflationary by analysts, buoying the dollar. “Trump’s core policies on taxes, tariffs, and immigration are considered inflationary. This is why we have seen a big rise in treasury yields and the US dollar until the start of this week,” said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at City Index and Forex.com. “A Trump victory could spell trouble for the yuan, euro, Canadian dollar and Mexican peso, among other currencies. The threat of universal tariffs could hit other risk assets, too.” A Trump-win should weigh on the EUR/USD outlook, potentially dropping to at least 1.0700 while a clean sweep for the Republicans could see the pair trade close to 1.0500, he added. Stocks in Asia rose with Japan's Nkkei leading the charge, up by more than 2 per cent. The S&P Asia benchmark rose 0.8 per cent while India's main equities index climbed 0.58 per cent. Equities in Hong Kong, however, slipped with the Heng Seng index dropping 2.63 per cent, while the main stocks gauge in China was marginally down. US Equities are also set to build on gains from Tuesday, with S&P 500 futures advancing 1.19 per cent and Nasdaq Futures climbing 1.11 per cent. The S&P 500 rose 1.23 per cent on Tuesday, while the Nasdaq Composite Index gained 1.43 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gauge rose 1.02 per cent. Equities futures in Europe however dropped, with FTSE 100 futures down 0.12 per cent, France's CAC 40 Index futures dropping 0.37 per cent and Germany's Dax 30 index futures slipping 0.4 per cent.