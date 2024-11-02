Donald Trump has said he considers 'tariff' to be 'the most beautiful word in the dictionary'. Getty Images / The National
Donald Trump has said he considers 'tariff' to be 'the most beautiful word in the dictionary'. Getty Images / The National

Business

Tariff time? Europe braced for trade showdown if Trump regains White House

Republican candidate has promised tariff of at least 10 per cent on all goods coming into the US, 60 per cent on goods from China and 200 per cent on cars from Mexico

Matthew Davies
Matthew Davies
London

November 02, 2024