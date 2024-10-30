A trader works at the New York Stock Exchange. Diversifying a portfolio helps mitigate the impact of volatility. Reuters
A trader works at the New York Stock Exchange. Diversifying a portfolio helps mitigate the impact of volatility. Reuters

Business

Money

What asset classes to invest in amid market volatility

Consider diversifying your portfolio into safe havens like gold and bonds, and sectors like health care, clean energy, AI, FinTech and cyber security

Jose Thomas

October 30, 2024