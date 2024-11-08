The lower interest rate era presents an opportunity for investors to rebalance their portfolios. WAM
How another Fed rate cut and Trump presidency will affect your investments

Stocks, fixed income, gold and real estate are expected to benefit, experts say

Deepthi Nair
November 08, 2024