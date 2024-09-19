A screen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange displays a news conference with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Reuters
A screen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange displays a news conference with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Reuters

Business

Markets

Dow and S&P 500 hit new highs after Fed begins easing cycle

Traders bet on optimism of soft landing after US central bank delivers large interest rate cut

Kyle Fitzgerald
Kyle Fitzgerald

September 19, 2024

Energy This Week

Expert analysis on oil & gas renewables and clean energy

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Energy This Week