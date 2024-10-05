British actress Elizabeth Hurley, global ambassador of S&P 500-listed Estée Lauder Companies' breast cancer campaign, visits the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday October 2. AFP
British actress Elizabeth Hurley, global ambassador of S&P 500-listed Estée Lauder Companies' breast cancer campaign, visits the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday October 2. AFP

Business

Markets

Global stock markets up as strong US jobs report calms nerves about economy

The robust labour figures, however, are unlikely to 'materially alter' the Federal Open Market Committee's policy outlook

Alvin R Cabral
Alvin R Cabral

October 05, 2024

Energy This Week

Expert analysis on oil & gas renewables and clean energy

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Energy This Week