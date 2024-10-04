US job growth beats expectations ahead of presidential election

Job growth in the US smashed expectations last month and the unemployment rate dropped, data released on Friday showed, further reducing the likelihood of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/federal-reserve/" target="_blank">Federal Reserve </a>slashing interest rates before the end of the year. The apparent resilience in the job market could also play a role in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/17/us-election-harris-trump-assassination-latest/" target="_blank">November 5 election</a>, where the top concern for US voters is the economy. Nonfarm payrolls increased 254,000 in September following an upwardly revised 72,000 advance over the previous two months, according to Bureau of Labour Statistics’ figures released on Friday. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1 per cent. Combined with data earlier this week showing demand for workers is still healthy while layoffs remain low, the payrolls report is likely to alleviate concerns that the labour market is cooling too quickly. The jobs figures may boost odds that Federal Reserve policymakers will reduce interest rates a quarter of a percentage point next month, after the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/09/20/fed-dissent-michelle-bowman/" target="_blank">0.5 per cent cut </a>at their September meeting. The gain in hiring last month was driven by leisure and hospitality, as well as health care and government. Most economists say the Fed appears to have achieved the once unlikely prospect of a “soft landing”– in which high interest rates help vanquish inflation without triggering a recession. The economy is weighing heavily on voters as the presidential election nears. Many Americans are unimpressed by the job market’s durability and are still frustrated by high prices, which remain on average 19 per cent above where they were in February 2021. That was when inflation began surging as the economy rebounded with unexpected speed and strength from the pandemic recession, causing severe shortages of goods and labour. The public’s discontent with inflation and the economy under President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/joe-biden" target="_blank">Joe Biden </a>has been a political burden for Vice President Kamala Harris who has struggled to elucidate an economic plan in her race against former president Donald Trump. Across the economy, though, most indicators look solid.