China's CSI300 blue-chip index is now up nearly 30 per cent from its February low. Bloomberg
Business

Markets

Chinese stocks post biggest single-day rally since 2008 on stimulus boost

Beijing last week announced its most aggressive stimulus measures since the pandemic, ranging from large rate cuts to fiscal support

Reuters

September 30, 2024

