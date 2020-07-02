Opec production at lowest level in nearly three decades

The Opec+ production cut deal helped draw down inventory levels and returned oil prices to above $40 per barrel. Reuters

Opec lowered its output to the lowest level in nearly three decades as it enforced record production cuts to counter a crunch in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Members of the exporters’ group cut production by 1.93 million barrels per day to 22.69m bpd in June, according to Bloomberg data.

Saudi Arabia volunteered additional cuts alongside key Gulf Opec producers, taking its overall production to the lowest level seen since the Gulf War in 1991.

The kingdom cut an additional 1m bpd in May and June to compensate for the group’s laggards. The world’s largest oil exporter cut back 4.8m bpd in total, bringing its production to a record low of 7.492m bpd in June.

The UAE, Opec’s third-largest producer, committed to additional cuts of 100,000 bpd while Kuwait volunteered to draw back an additional 80,000 bpd.

The group, alongside non-member producers led by Russia, who form part of the Opec+ alliance are drawing back a record 9.7m bpd from the markets since May. The pact, which was initially in place for two months, was extended until the end of July to help rebalance the markets battered by the collapse in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Compliance with Opec production cut targets improved in June with the aggregate level of compliance at over 100 per cent,” Emirates NBD said in a note on Thursday.

"Saudi Arabia over delivered as expected, providing almost 140 per cent of what it was expected to cut while the UAE and Kuwait both achieved around 100 per cent. But there was significant improvement from Iraq and Nigeria, two countries singled out for failing to hit their targets in May.”

Iraq’s compliance improved to 70 per cent from 42 per cent a month earlier while Nigeria reached 77 per cent compared with 47 per cent.

Opec+ convened virtually in April at the peak of the crisis when the pandemic brought air and ground transportation to a sudden halt and caused a sharp decline in prices. The month also saw the West Texas Intermediate benchmark collapse below zero to trade briefly at -$40 per barrel as sellers ran out of storage options.

Last week, Opec secretary general Mohammad Barkindo called the day when WTI collapsed into negative territory ‘Bloody Monday’.

The oil markets are not “out of the woods” yet, he said, adding that the industry would have headed to a “total crush” if Opec+ had not intervened.

Crude prices collapsed by nearly 70 per cent in April from their most recent peaks in January as countries around the world imposed movement restrictions to contain the spread of the virus.

Oil demand was estimated to have shrunk 29m bpd in April, the lowest level since 1995, according to the International Energy Agency. The UAE energy minister Suhail Al Mazrouei called the collapse in demand "the single largest shock to the world economy” last week.

Opec+ is maintaining its production curbs through April 2022 in a tapered manner.

Oil prices, which gained from the collective Opec+ action as well as the pick-up in demand due to the easing of movement restrictions, gave up their gains in recent weeks. The benchmarks registered two weeks of losses as Covid-19 infections crossed the 10 million mark and many countries saw a rise in new cases.

Brent was up 0.62 per cent at $42.29 per barrel, while WTI was up 0.70 per cent at $40.10 per barrel at 1.35pm UAE time.

Oil prices are likely to trend at the $40 per barrel range from "rebounding demand and declining shale output", said Norbert Rücker, head economics and next generation research at Julius Baer.

"[We] see higher prices in the longer term, as rebounding demand and constrained supplies should soon lead to an easing supply glut," he said.

Prices could average "closer to $50 than $60 per barrel" long-term, which will support the revival of the shale business, he added.

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs: 2017 Lotus Evora Sport 410 Price, base / as tested Dh395,000 / Dh420,000 Engine 3.5L V6 Transmission Six-speed manual Power 410hp @ 7,000rpm Torque 420Nm @ 3,500rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Lotus Evora Sport 410 Price, base / as tested Dh395,000 / Dh420,000 Engine 3.5L V6 Transmission Six-speed manual Power 410hp @ 7,000rpm Torque 420Nm @ 3,500rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Lotus Evora Sport 410 Price, base / as tested Dh395,000 / Dh420,000 Engine 3.5L V6 Transmission Six-speed manual Power 410hp @ 7,000rpm Torque 420Nm @ 3,500rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Lotus Evora Sport 410 Price, base / as tested Dh395,000 / Dh420,000 Engine 3.5L V6 Transmission Six-speed manual Power 410hp @ 7,000rpm Torque 420Nm @ 3,500rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Lotus Evora Sport 410 Price, base / as tested Dh395,000 / Dh420,000 Engine 3.5L V6 Transmission Six-speed manual Power 410hp @ 7,000rpm Torque 420Nm @ 3,500rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Lotus Evora Sport 410 Price, base / as tested Dh395,000 / Dh420,000 Engine 3.5L V6 Transmission Six-speed manual Power 410hp @ 7,000rpm Torque 420Nm @ 3,500rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Lotus Evora Sport 410 Price, base / as tested Dh395,000 / Dh420,000 Engine 3.5L V6 Transmission Six-speed manual Power 410hp @ 7,000rpm Torque 420Nm @ 3,500rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Lotus Evora Sport 410 Price, base / as tested Dh395,000 / Dh420,000 Engine 3.5L V6 Transmission Six-speed manual Power 410hp @ 7,000rpm Torque 420Nm @ 3,500rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Lotus Evora Sport 410 Price, base / as tested Dh395,000 / Dh420,000 Engine 3.5L V6 Transmission Six-speed manual Power 410hp @ 7,000rpm Torque 420Nm @ 3,500rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Lotus Evora Sport 410 Price, base / as tested Dh395,000 / Dh420,000 Engine 3.5L V6 Transmission Six-speed manual Power 410hp @ 7,000rpm Torque 420Nm @ 3,500rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Lotus Evora Sport 410 Price, base / as tested Dh395,000 / Dh420,000 Engine 3.5L V6 Transmission Six-speed manual Power 410hp @ 7,000rpm Torque 420Nm @ 3,500rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Lotus Evora Sport 410 Price, base / as tested Dh395,000 / Dh420,000 Engine 3.5L V6 Transmission Six-speed manual Power 410hp @ 7,000rpm Torque 420Nm @ 3,500rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Lotus Evora Sport 410 Price, base / as tested Dh395,000 / Dh420,000 Engine 3.5L V6 Transmission Six-speed manual Power 410hp @ 7,000rpm Torque 420Nm @ 3,500rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Lotus Evora Sport 410 Price, base / as tested Dh395,000 / Dh420,000 Engine 3.5L V6 Transmission Six-speed manual Power 410hp @ 7,000rpm Torque 420Nm @ 3,500rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Lotus Evora Sport 410 Price, base / as tested Dh395,000 / Dh420,000 Engine 3.5L V6 Transmission Six-speed manual Power 410hp @ 7,000rpm Torque 420Nm @ 3,500rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Lotus Evora Sport 410 Price, base / as tested Dh395,000 / Dh420,000 Engine 3.5L V6 Transmission Six-speed manual Power 410hp @ 7,000rpm Torque 420Nm @ 3,500rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.7L / 100km

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

The Specs Engine 3.8-litre, twin-turbo V8 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 582bhp (542bhp in GTS model) Torque: 730Nm Price: Dh649,000 (Dh549,000 for GTS)

The Specs Engine 3.8-litre, twin-turbo V8 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 582bhp (542bhp in GTS model) Torque: 730Nm Price: Dh649,000 (Dh549,000 for GTS)

The Specs Engine 3.8-litre, twin-turbo V8 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 582bhp (542bhp in GTS model) Torque: 730Nm Price: Dh649,000 (Dh549,000 for GTS)

The Specs Engine 3.8-litre, twin-turbo V8 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 582bhp (542bhp in GTS model) Torque: 730Nm Price: Dh649,000 (Dh549,000 for GTS)

The Specs Engine 3.8-litre, twin-turbo V8 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 582bhp (542bhp in GTS model) Torque: 730Nm Price: Dh649,000 (Dh549,000 for GTS)

The Specs Engine 3.8-litre, twin-turbo V8 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 582bhp (542bhp in GTS model) Torque: 730Nm Price: Dh649,000 (Dh549,000 for GTS)

The Specs Engine 3.8-litre, twin-turbo V8 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 582bhp (542bhp in GTS model) Torque: 730Nm Price: Dh649,000 (Dh549,000 for GTS)

The Specs Engine 3.8-litre, twin-turbo V8 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 582bhp (542bhp in GTS model) Torque: 730Nm Price: Dh649,000 (Dh549,000 for GTS)

The Specs Engine 3.8-litre, twin-turbo V8 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 582bhp (542bhp in GTS model) Torque: 730Nm Price: Dh649,000 (Dh549,000 for GTS)

The Specs Engine 3.8-litre, twin-turbo V8 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 582bhp (542bhp in GTS model) Torque: 730Nm Price: Dh649,000 (Dh549,000 for GTS)

The Specs Engine 3.8-litre, twin-turbo V8 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 582bhp (542bhp in GTS model) Torque: 730Nm Price: Dh649,000 (Dh549,000 for GTS)

The Specs Engine 3.8-litre, twin-turbo V8 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 582bhp (542bhp in GTS model) Torque: 730Nm Price: Dh649,000 (Dh549,000 for GTS)

The Specs Engine 3.8-litre, twin-turbo V8 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 582bhp (542bhp in GTS model) Torque: 730Nm Price: Dh649,000 (Dh549,000 for GTS)

The Specs Engine 3.8-litre, twin-turbo V8 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 582bhp (542bhp in GTS model) Torque: 730Nm Price: Dh649,000 (Dh549,000 for GTS)

The Specs Engine 3.8-litre, twin-turbo V8 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 582bhp (542bhp in GTS model) Torque: 730Nm Price: Dh649,000 (Dh549,000 for GTS)

The Specs Engine 3.8-litre, twin-turbo V8 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 582bhp (542bhp in GTS model) Torque: 730Nm Price: Dh649,000 (Dh549,000 for GTS)

The specs: Rolls-Royce Cullinan Price, base: Dh1 million (estimate) Engine: 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 563hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 850Nm @ 1,600rpm Fuel economy, combined: 15L / 100km

The specs: Rolls-Royce Cullinan Price, base: Dh1 million (estimate) Engine: 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 563hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 850Nm @ 1,600rpm Fuel economy, combined: 15L / 100km

The specs: Rolls-Royce Cullinan Price, base: Dh1 million (estimate) Engine: 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 563hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 850Nm @ 1,600rpm Fuel economy, combined: 15L / 100km

The specs: Rolls-Royce Cullinan Price, base: Dh1 million (estimate) Engine: 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 563hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 850Nm @ 1,600rpm Fuel economy, combined: 15L / 100km

The specs: Rolls-Royce Cullinan Price, base: Dh1 million (estimate) Engine: 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 563hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 850Nm @ 1,600rpm Fuel economy, combined: 15L / 100km

The specs: Rolls-Royce Cullinan Price, base: Dh1 million (estimate) Engine: 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 563hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 850Nm @ 1,600rpm Fuel economy, combined: 15L / 100km

The specs: Rolls-Royce Cullinan Price, base: Dh1 million (estimate) Engine: 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 563hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 850Nm @ 1,600rpm Fuel economy, combined: 15L / 100km

The specs: Rolls-Royce Cullinan Price, base: Dh1 million (estimate) Engine: 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 563hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 850Nm @ 1,600rpm Fuel economy, combined: 15L / 100km

The specs: Rolls-Royce Cullinan Price, base: Dh1 million (estimate) Engine: 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 563hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 850Nm @ 1,600rpm Fuel economy, combined: 15L / 100km

The specs: Rolls-Royce Cullinan Price, base: Dh1 million (estimate) Engine: 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 563hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 850Nm @ 1,600rpm Fuel economy, combined: 15L / 100km

The specs: Rolls-Royce Cullinan Price, base: Dh1 million (estimate) Engine: 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 563hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 850Nm @ 1,600rpm Fuel economy, combined: 15L / 100km

The specs: Rolls-Royce Cullinan Price, base: Dh1 million (estimate) Engine: 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 563hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 850Nm @ 1,600rpm Fuel economy, combined: 15L / 100km

The specs: Rolls-Royce Cullinan Price, base: Dh1 million (estimate) Engine: 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 563hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 850Nm @ 1,600rpm Fuel economy, combined: 15L / 100km

The specs: Rolls-Royce Cullinan Price, base: Dh1 million (estimate) Engine: 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 563hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 850Nm @ 1,600rpm Fuel economy, combined: 15L / 100km

The specs: Rolls-Royce Cullinan Price, base: Dh1 million (estimate) Engine: 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 563hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 850Nm @ 1,600rpm Fuel economy, combined: 15L / 100km

The specs: Rolls-Royce Cullinan Price, base: Dh1 million (estimate) Engine: 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 563hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 850Nm @ 1,600rpm Fuel economy, combined: 15L / 100km

RACE CARD 6.30pm Mazrat Al Ruwayah – Group 2 (PA) $36,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm Handicap (TB) $68,000 (Turf) 2,410m 7.40pm Meydan Trophy – Conditions (TB) $50,000 (T) 1,900m 8.15pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 - Group 2 (TB) $293,000 (D) 1,900m 8.50pm Al Rashidiya – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m 9.25pm Handicap (TB) $65,000 (T) 1,000m

RACE CARD 6.30pm Mazrat Al Ruwayah – Group 2 (PA) $36,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm Handicap (TB) $68,000 (Turf) 2,410m 7.40pm Meydan Trophy – Conditions (TB) $50,000 (T) 1,900m 8.15pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 - Group 2 (TB) $293,000 (D) 1,900m 8.50pm Al Rashidiya – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m 9.25pm Handicap (TB) $65,000 (T) 1,000m

RACE CARD 6.30pm Mazrat Al Ruwayah – Group 2 (PA) $36,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm Handicap (TB) $68,000 (Turf) 2,410m 7.40pm Meydan Trophy – Conditions (TB) $50,000 (T) 1,900m 8.15pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 - Group 2 (TB) $293,000 (D) 1,900m 8.50pm Al Rashidiya – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m 9.25pm Handicap (TB) $65,000 (T) 1,000m

RACE CARD 6.30pm Mazrat Al Ruwayah – Group 2 (PA) $36,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm Handicap (TB) $68,000 (Turf) 2,410m 7.40pm Meydan Trophy – Conditions (TB) $50,000 (T) 1,900m 8.15pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 - Group 2 (TB) $293,000 (D) 1,900m 8.50pm Al Rashidiya – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m 9.25pm Handicap (TB) $65,000 (T) 1,000m

RACE CARD 6.30pm Mazrat Al Ruwayah – Group 2 (PA) $36,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm Handicap (TB) $68,000 (Turf) 2,410m 7.40pm Meydan Trophy – Conditions (TB) $50,000 (T) 1,900m 8.15pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 - Group 2 (TB) $293,000 (D) 1,900m 8.50pm Al Rashidiya – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m 9.25pm Handicap (TB) $65,000 (T) 1,000m

RACE CARD 6.30pm Mazrat Al Ruwayah – Group 2 (PA) $36,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm Handicap (TB) $68,000 (Turf) 2,410m 7.40pm Meydan Trophy – Conditions (TB) $50,000 (T) 1,900m 8.15pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 - Group 2 (TB) $293,000 (D) 1,900m 8.50pm Al Rashidiya – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m 9.25pm Handicap (TB) $65,000 (T) 1,000m

RACE CARD 6.30pm Mazrat Al Ruwayah – Group 2 (PA) $36,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm Handicap (TB) $68,000 (Turf) 2,410m 7.40pm Meydan Trophy – Conditions (TB) $50,000 (T) 1,900m 8.15pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 - Group 2 (TB) $293,000 (D) 1,900m 8.50pm Al Rashidiya – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m 9.25pm Handicap (TB) $65,000 (T) 1,000m

RACE CARD 6.30pm Mazrat Al Ruwayah – Group 2 (PA) $36,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm Handicap (TB) $68,000 (Turf) 2,410m 7.40pm Meydan Trophy – Conditions (TB) $50,000 (T) 1,900m 8.15pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 - Group 2 (TB) $293,000 (D) 1,900m 8.50pm Al Rashidiya – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m 9.25pm Handicap (TB) $65,000 (T) 1,000m

RACE CARD 6.30pm Mazrat Al Ruwayah – Group 2 (PA) $36,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm Handicap (TB) $68,000 (Turf) 2,410m 7.40pm Meydan Trophy – Conditions (TB) $50,000 (T) 1,900m 8.15pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 - Group 2 (TB) $293,000 (D) 1,900m 8.50pm Al Rashidiya – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m 9.25pm Handicap (TB) $65,000 (T) 1,000m

RACE CARD 6.30pm Mazrat Al Ruwayah – Group 2 (PA) $36,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm Handicap (TB) $68,000 (Turf) 2,410m 7.40pm Meydan Trophy – Conditions (TB) $50,000 (T) 1,900m 8.15pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 - Group 2 (TB) $293,000 (D) 1,900m 8.50pm Al Rashidiya – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m 9.25pm Handicap (TB) $65,000 (T) 1,000m

RACE CARD 6.30pm Mazrat Al Ruwayah – Group 2 (PA) $36,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm Handicap (TB) $68,000 (Turf) 2,410m 7.40pm Meydan Trophy – Conditions (TB) $50,000 (T) 1,900m 8.15pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 - Group 2 (TB) $293,000 (D) 1,900m 8.50pm Al Rashidiya – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m 9.25pm Handicap (TB) $65,000 (T) 1,000m

RACE CARD 6.30pm Mazrat Al Ruwayah – Group 2 (PA) $36,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm Handicap (TB) $68,000 (Turf) 2,410m 7.40pm Meydan Trophy – Conditions (TB) $50,000 (T) 1,900m 8.15pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 - Group 2 (TB) $293,000 (D) 1,900m 8.50pm Al Rashidiya – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m 9.25pm Handicap (TB) $65,000 (T) 1,000m

RACE CARD 6.30pm Mazrat Al Ruwayah – Group 2 (PA) $36,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm Handicap (TB) $68,000 (Turf) 2,410m 7.40pm Meydan Trophy – Conditions (TB) $50,000 (T) 1,900m 8.15pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 - Group 2 (TB) $293,000 (D) 1,900m 8.50pm Al Rashidiya – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m 9.25pm Handicap (TB) $65,000 (T) 1,000m

RACE CARD 6.30pm Mazrat Al Ruwayah – Group 2 (PA) $36,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm Handicap (TB) $68,000 (Turf) 2,410m 7.40pm Meydan Trophy – Conditions (TB) $50,000 (T) 1,900m 8.15pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 - Group 2 (TB) $293,000 (D) 1,900m 8.50pm Al Rashidiya – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m 9.25pm Handicap (TB) $65,000 (T) 1,000m

RACE CARD 6.30pm Mazrat Al Ruwayah – Group 2 (PA) $36,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm Handicap (TB) $68,000 (Turf) 2,410m 7.40pm Meydan Trophy – Conditions (TB) $50,000 (T) 1,900m 8.15pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 - Group 2 (TB) $293,000 (D) 1,900m 8.50pm Al Rashidiya – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m 9.25pm Handicap (TB) $65,000 (T) 1,000m

RACE CARD 6.30pm Mazrat Al Ruwayah – Group 2 (PA) $36,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm Handicap (TB) $68,000 (Turf) 2,410m 7.40pm Meydan Trophy – Conditions (TB) $50,000 (T) 1,900m 8.15pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 - Group 2 (TB) $293,000 (D) 1,900m 8.50pm Al Rashidiya – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m 9.25pm Handicap (TB) $65,000 (T) 1,000m

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 2 (Benzema 13', Kroos 28')

Barcelona 1 (Mingueza 60') Red card: Casemiro (Real Madrid)

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 2 (Benzema 13', Kroos 28')

Barcelona 1 (Mingueza 60') Red card: Casemiro (Real Madrid)

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 2 (Benzema 13', Kroos 28')

Barcelona 1 (Mingueza 60') Red card: Casemiro (Real Madrid)

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 2 (Benzema 13', Kroos 28')

Barcelona 1 (Mingueza 60') Red card: Casemiro (Real Madrid)

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 2 (Benzema 13', Kroos 28')

Barcelona 1 (Mingueza 60') Red card: Casemiro (Real Madrid)

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 2 (Benzema 13', Kroos 28')

Barcelona 1 (Mingueza 60') Red card: Casemiro (Real Madrid)

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 2 (Benzema 13', Kroos 28')

Barcelona 1 (Mingueza 60') Red card: Casemiro (Real Madrid)

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 2 (Benzema 13', Kroos 28')

Barcelona 1 (Mingueza 60') Red card: Casemiro (Real Madrid)

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 2 (Benzema 13', Kroos 28')

Barcelona 1 (Mingueza 60') Red card: Casemiro (Real Madrid)

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 2 (Benzema 13', Kroos 28')

Barcelona 1 (Mingueza 60') Red card: Casemiro (Real Madrid)

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 2 (Benzema 13', Kroos 28')

Barcelona 1 (Mingueza 60') Red card: Casemiro (Real Madrid)

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 2 (Benzema 13', Kroos 28')

Barcelona 1 (Mingueza 60') Red card: Casemiro (Real Madrid)

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 2 (Benzema 13', Kroos 28')

Barcelona 1 (Mingueza 60') Red card: Casemiro (Real Madrid)

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 2 (Benzema 13', Kroos 28')

Barcelona 1 (Mingueza 60') Red card: Casemiro (Real Madrid)

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 2 (Benzema 13', Kroos 28')

Barcelona 1 (Mingueza 60') Red card: Casemiro (Real Madrid)