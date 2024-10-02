People fleeing southern Lebanon travel with their belongings along the Damour highway towards Beirut. EPA
People fleeing southern Lebanon travel with their belongings along the Damour highway towards Beirut. EPA

Business

Aviation

Beirut hotels filling up as people flee Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon

Tourism set to be hit hard with number of arrivals expected to plummet in the fourth quarter of 2024

Deena Kamel
Deena Kamel

October 02, 2024

Checking In

Travel updates and inspiration from the past week

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Checking In