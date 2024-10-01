Gulf carriers extend cancellation of Beirut flights amid escalating violence in Lebanon

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/21/live-israel-gaza-war-ceasefire/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> Gulf carriers have suspended more flights to and from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/gulf/2024/09/28/lebanese-travel-agent-describes-chaos-amid-surge-in-demand-for-tickets-out-of-beirut/" target="_blank">Beirut</a> as Israel begins its <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/01/srael-gaza-war-live-lebanon-ground-invasion/" target="_blank">ground invasion</a> against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. Egyptair said it was suspending flights to Beirut indefinitely, while Jordan's flag carrier Royal Jordanian said flights to Beirut were currently not operating “due to the current situation”, without giving an exact time frame. Iran Air and Iraqi Airways have also suspended flights to the Lebanese capital “until further notice”, local news agencies reported during the weekend. Bahrain's flag carrier Gulf Air and Doha-based Qatar Airways have also taken similar steps citing security concerns. <i>The National </i>has reached out to Saudia and Gulf Air for updates. UAE airlines have also extended the cancellation of Beirut flights. A representative for Abu Dhabi-based <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2024/09/25/etihad-airways-ceo/" target="_blank">Etihad Airways</a> told <i>The National </i>that its services to Beirut will remain cancelled until October 8. The affected flights are EY535 and EY538. Dubai-based <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2024/08/30/emirates-doubles-number-of-cities-beyond-its-network-with-162-partners/" target="_blank">Emirates</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2024/08/19/flydubai-boeing-delays/" target="_blank">flydubai</a> and Sharjah-based Air Arabia have also extended the cancellation of their services to Beirut. Flydubai flights between Dubai and Beirut will remain cancelled until October 7, while Emirates said its suspension will remain until October 8. "Due to the current situation, flights to Beirut from Sharjah and Abu Dhabi remain suspended," a statement from Air Arabia read. Passengers transiting through Abu Dhabi and Dubai to Beirut will not be accepted for flights, the UAE airlines added. “Customers transiting through Dubai with final destination Beirut will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin,” an Emirates representative said. The airlines said they continue to monitor the situation and will amend flight schedules accordingly. “We continue to closely monitor the situation in Lebanon and are in contact with the relevant authorities regarding developments,” an Emirates representative added. Passengers are urged to contact their airlines for rebooking or refund options. Lebanon's national carrier Middle East Airlines is the only airline currently operating from Beirut. Israel has launched dozens of strikes on Beirut over the past week as hostilities with Hezbollah have escalated after nearly a year of low-level clashes over the war in Gaza. The strikes have created a surge in people desperate to leave the increasingly dangerous areas. Trapped in an escalating conflict, thousands of residents are struggling to flee the violence, which has killed more than 1,000 people in the past two weeks. Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Sunday that up to one million people have been displaced. Many countries, including the UK, US France and Ireland, are calling on their nationals to leave. On Saturday the European Commission and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) issued conflict zone information bulletins (CZIBs) recommending that airlines avoid operating within the airspaces of Lebanon and Israel “at all flight levels”.