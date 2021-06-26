Jennifer Aniston on relationship with Brad Pitt: 'We speak and there's no oddness at all'

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow recently appeared on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show and the three stars opened up for a candid conversation.

Topics touched upon during the interview included Emmy nominations, the cast's close friendship and of course, exes. Here's a look at some interesting takeaways from the show.

Cox on not getting nominated for an Emmy

While Friends was a viewer favourite, it was also a critics' favourite, too. However, while the other main cast members received individual Emmy nominations over the years, Cox admitted to feeling “hurt” by being the only one to never get nominated throughout the show’s 10 season run.

"Sure. Yeah, it always hurt my feelings," Cox said, explaining that it got a little harder when all of her castmates received noms as the years went on.

"When every single cast member was nominated but me, it definitely hurt my feelings. I was happy for everybody, and then when it was finally like, 'Oh, I'm the only one?' It hurt."

Although she later says she was happy to have been nominated for a Golden Globe for Cougar Town in its first season, Stern probed a bit more asking if she had watched when her castmates won their Emmys. (Aniston won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy in 2002 and Kudrow won Outstanding Supporting Actress in 1998.)

"Always!" Cox answered. "I want them to win, I just also want to be part of. I've never wanted to take anything away from anyone. I just sometimes want to be included in certain things ... And these girls on the show and the guys, everyone deserved every [nomination].

Aniston on ex-husband Brad Pitt

Another takeaway from the interview was Aniston opening up about her ex-husband Brad Pitt, who also was nominated for an Emmy in 2002 for his guest role on the show during a Thanksgiving episode.

The pair were married from 2000 to 2005 and even years later, there is still fascination with their relationship. Aniston and Pitt briefly reunited for a star-studded virtual live reading of Fast Times at Ridgemont High for charity in September 2020.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston in 2001. Vince Bucci / Newsmakers

"It was absolutely fun. Brad and I are buddies,” she said. “We're friends."

She added, "We speak and there's no oddness at all, except for everyone that probably watched it and was wanting there to be, or assumed there to be."

Kudrow on supporting one other

As evident from the HBO Max’s Friends: The Reunion special, the six actors have grown close to one another because of their time on the show. Kudrow spoke candidly about how Cox and Aniston were there for her after her mother’s death.

Kudrow said her mother died "right at the very beginning" of the Covid-19 pandemic and that it "was really quick ".

"These women came running to support, that was really nice," she said of Aniston and Cox. "They came to the funeral, it wasn't a lot of notice, and they were there."

Kudrow added: "We were able to have a funeral. Everyone thought I was a freak ... I made the rabbi announce please don't hug or touch anybody because we had been in an emergency room and there was no Covid protocol there. And everyone thought I was, like, a cold, ice horror of a person."