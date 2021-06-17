'Thank You': Diana Ross to release first new album in 15 years

American singer Diana Ross is returning to centre stage.

The former lead singer of Motown Records' hugely successful group The Supremes is set to release her first studio album in 15 years.

The Endless Love crooner, 77, on Thursday unveiled Thank You, the title track from the coming album.

Ross recorded the songs in her home studio during the Covid-19 pandemic, collaborating with co-writers such as Jack Antonoff, Jimmy Napes and Spike Stent.

The work, her 25th studio album, is described as "a powerful, inclusive musical message of love and togetherness".

"This collection of songs is my gift to you with appreciation and love. I am eternally grateful that I had the opportunity to record this glorious music at this time," she said in a statement.

“I dedicate this songbook of love to all of you, the listeners. As you hear my voice you hear my heart.”

The album Thank You will be released in the autumn. It is Ross's first studio album since 2006's I Love You, and the first containing original material since 1999's Every Day is a New Day.

The star rose to fame in the 1960s as the lead singer of The Supremes, a band known for hits including Where Did Our Love Go and Baby Love.

After leaving the group in 1970, Ross embarked on a successful solo career, churning out chart-toppers such as Ain't No Mountain High Enough and Chain Reaction. She also turned to the silver screen, starring in films Lady Sings the Blues, Mahogany and The Wiz.

The Golden Globe winner was due to perform at last year's Glastonbury festival, which was cancelled due to the pandemic, but is still set to kick off a UK tour next year.

- Additional reporting by Reuters