Celebrities and royals at Wimbledon: Zara Tindall, Cliff Richard and Bear Grylls attend

Wimbledon 2022 is underway in London, with a flock of celebrities and royals making their way to the All England Club to watch the tennis action from the stands.

British royals Zara and Mike Tindall were in attendance on Tuesday for the second day of the championship, while on Monday, the Royal Box hosted Martina Navratilova, winner of 18 Grand Slam singles titles, and British TV host and author Richard Osman, along with Prince Michael of Kent.

Osman wasn't the only British TV star in attendance, actor and host Alexander Armstrong watched a first round singles match on day one, while Made in Chelsea's Kimberley Garner, comedian Joel Dommett, with model wife Hannah Cooper, adventurer Bear Grylls and Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden all watched the Centre Court action. Singers Marvin and Rochelle Humes, Sir Cliff Richard and Mollie King also turned out.

Kimberley Garner (second row from top, left) was seated behind Joel Dommett (centre row, left), who sat next to wife Hannah Cooper and Mollie King. Amanda Holden (second row from top, middle right) chats with daughter Lexi on day one of Wimbledon 2022, June 27. PA

Wimbledon 2022 is set to run until Sunday, July 10. So far, British players Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray have played their first matches in the tournament. Raducanu, 19, was supported by her mother Renee Zhang, and Murray by his wife Kim Murray and mother Judy Murray. From the world of tennis, former professional player Mark Petchey and sports presenter Sue Barker have also attended.

For her first game in the tournament, Raducanu stood out wearing an expensive selection of Tiffany & Co jewellery worth $37,100 with her Nike tennis whites.

The sportswoman wore diamond and pearl Tiffany Victoria collection earrings, which are currently on sale for $9,300, and a matching necklace worth $4,800. The jewellery set was completed with a $23,000 diamond and white gold Tiffany T wide hinged bangle.

Raducanu was announced as a Tiffany & Co brand ambassador last year, following her US Open victory on September 12.

It is expected that more famous names and royals will attend the tournament throughout its two-week run. In recent years, the Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Sussex have both attended, and in 2021, Priyanka Chopra, Tom Cruise, singer Lewis Capaldi and comedian Jack Whitehall were also spotted in the crowd.