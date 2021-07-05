Best dressed celebrities spotted at Wimbledon: from Kate Middleton to Romeo Beckham

Wimbledon might be running at a reduced capacity, but that hasn’t stopped guests fully embracing the tournament, including dressing to the nines for the occasion.

Plenty of famous faces have been spotted courtside to watch the likes of Roger Federer, Ashleigh Barty, Serena Williams and Andy Murray battle it out in the English tennis tournament.

The Duchess of Cambridge was at Wimbledon on Friday, looking chic in navy and white. She paired a pleated polka dot midi skirt from Italian label Alessandra Rich ($550), with a white T-shirt and navy blue blazer by Canadian brand Smythe ($727), finishing off the look with a white Mulberry Amberley handbag ($653).

The duchess, who is a patron of the Lawn Tennis Association, is a huge tennis fan and has attended many Wimbledon tournaments over the years. This year, she joined former tennis pro and Wimbledon champion, Tim Henman, to enjoy Friday’s matches.

Here we round-up more stylish stars courtside at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club:

Nicola Coughlan

Elsewhere, Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan was spotted behind the scenes in a pastel look from Stella McCartney’s pre-fall 2021 collection. The Irish actress paired the blocked tunic with blue eyeshadow and trainers, for a retro, laid-back feel.

Romeo Beckham

Romeo Beckham bore a striking resemblance to his footballer father as he mimicked his famous bleached locks from the early 2000s and sat courtside alongside his model girlfriend, Mia Regan. Beckham, 18, wore a black shirt underneath a camel, suede jacket, teamed with a silver chain.

Joe Wicks

Also spotted in the crowd was fitness guru Joe Wicks, who looked sharp for the occasion, in a three-piece grey suit and blue tie. Adventurer Bear Grylls also looked dapper in a navy suit and mirrored aviators.

Wicks later posted a picture of himself alongside 1990s television personality, Mr Motivator, who he called the real "health and fitness OG". Mr Motivator, real name Derrick Evans, was wearing one of his signature bright suit jackets and matching hats, adorned with multicoloured motivational quotes and phrases.

