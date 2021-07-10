Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Wimbledon tennis final

The patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, was joined by her husband Prince William and the President of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent.
The royal group had arrived just in time for the start of the women's singles final, a match between Australia's Ash Barty and Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova on Saturday.
Barty became the first Australian to win the title in 41 years.
The duchess had been in isolation after receiving a notification to tell her that she had been near someone who tested positive for coronavirus last week.
She had been at Wimbledon watching a match at the time.
It was her first public appearance since isolating.
She is also expected to attend Wimbledon on Sunday for the men's final between Novak Djokovic and Italian Matteo Berrettini.
Christopher Robin
Starring: Ewan McGregor, Haley Atwell, Jim Cummings, Peter Capaldi
Three stars
