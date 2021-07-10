Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Wimbledon tennis final

Britain's Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, watch the women's singles final at Wimbledon. AFP

The patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, was joined by her husband Prince William and the President of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, watches the ladies' singles final between Ashleigh Barty of Australia and Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic. Getty

The royal group had arrived just in time for the start of the women's singles final, a match between Australia's Ash Barty and Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova on Saturday.

Barty became the first Australian to win the title in 41 years.

The duchess had been in isolation after receiving a notification to tell her that she had been near someone who tested positive for coronavirus last week.

She had been at Wimbledon watching a match at the time.

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, at Wimbledon. Getty

It was her first public appearance since isolating.

She is also expected to attend Wimbledon on Sunday for the men's final between Novak Djokovic and Italian Matteo Berrettini.

