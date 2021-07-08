Ashleigh Barty beats Angelique Kerber to reach Wimbledon final

Ashleigh Barty celebrates victory after beating Angelique Kerber in the Wimbledon semi-finals on Thursday, July 8. (Pool/Getty)

World No 1 Ashleigh Barty sealed her place in the final of Wimbledon after a straight-sets win over Angelique Kerber on Thursday.

Barty, who became the first Australian woman to reach the singles final at the All England Club for 41 years, triumphed 6-3, 7-6 over 2018 champion Kerber.

The 25-year-old has been given extra motivation at this tournament. It is 50 years ago her fellow indigenous Australian Evonne Goolagong Cawley won the first of her two Wimbledon titles.

Barty has worn a specially-designed dress as a tribute to the 'iconic' scallop one her “friend and mentor” wore in that 1971 final.

Her game has always appeared a perfect fit for grass — she won the junior title a decade ago as a 15-year-old — and got off to a flying start on Centre Court by winning the first three games.

Kerber improved, finding her backhand down the line, but the glimpses she did have were invariably snuffed out by a big Barty serve.

The German, whose last victory over a top-10 player was two years ago, improved in the second set — leading 3-0 and 4-1 — but it was no surprise when Barty took charge again, forcing a tiebreak.

And the 2019 French Open winner charged into as 6-0 lead and although Kerber saved three match points, Barty clinched victory on her fourth opportunity.

“This is incredible,” said Barty, who sealed victory in one hour and 26 minutes at SW19. “This is as close to as good a tennis match as I’ll ever play. Angie brought the best out of me. I’m incredibly proud of myself and my team and now we get a chance on Saturday to try to live out our childhood dream

“I’ve had an incredible journey, ups and downs and everything in between, and I wouldn’t change one moment. It’s been unique, incredible, its been tough. There have been so many things that have led to this moment. I’m enjoying every single minute.

“Being able to play on the final Saturday at Wimbledon is going to be just the best experience ever.”

