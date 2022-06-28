Emma Raducanu wore $37,000 worth of Tiffany jewellery for opening Wimbledon match

British tennis player Emma Raducanu began her 2022 Wimbledon campaign in elegant style on Monday. For her first match, Raducanu, 19, wore $37,100 worth of Tiffany & Co jewellery, along with her Nike tennis whites.

The sportswoman wore diamond and pearl earrings, which are currently on sale for $9,300, and a matching necklace worth $4,800. The jewellery set was completed with a $23,000 diamond and white gold bangle.

In the Centre Court game, Raducanu beat Belgian tennis player Alison Van Uytvanck wearing the earrings and a necklace from the Tiffany Victoria collection, with the Tiffany T wide diamond hinged bangle in 18-karat white gold.

Emma Raducanu wore a necklace, bracelet and earrings by Tiffany & Co during her opening match on day one of Wimbledon 2022. AP

The drop earrings feature a 11-12 millimetre pearl, set on platinum-set earrings with a delicate diamond flower. The necklace's pendant matches the earrings and the hinged bangle features an identifiable Tiffany T, half set with diamonds. A full bangle of diamonds is also available for $33,000.

Raducanu was announced as a Tiffany & Co brand ambassador in September, following her US Open victory on September 12, joining Tracee Ellis Ross, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Beyonce and Jay-Z as fellow faces of the brand. Less than a month later, she was named a Dior brand ambassador.

"Very excited to join the iconic @tiffanyandco family as a House Ambassador. Being able to wear these special jewellery pieces over the past few weeks has been an honour," the tennis player wrote on Instagram announcing her appointment.

Since her US Open win, Raducanu has worn Tiffany pieces for several red carpet appearances, including with Chanel at the 2021 Met Gala, with Dior at the No Time To Die premiere and to attend an Evian pop-up art installation in London in February.

Emma Raducanu wearing Tiffany & Co jewellery attends the 'No Time To Die' world premiere at Royal Albert Hall in London in September 2021. Getty Images

In March, Beyonce and Jay-Z featured in a new Tiffany & Co campaign, with a Jean-Michel Basquiat painting that had been unseen for decades.

The work titled Equals Pi (1982) bears some of the artist’s signature motifs, including skulls, crowns and text, though its turquoise palette, similar to the recognisable Tiffany robin's-egg blue, is unique for a Basquiat.

