Tiffany & Co's most expensive jewellery piece comes to Dubai

A reworking of Tiffany & Co’s archival 1939 World’s Fair necklace is in Dubai. Featuring the Empire Diamond, which weighs more than 80 carats, this is the most expensive piece ever created by the jeweller. It is estimated to be worth between $20 million and $30m.

Tiffany & Co announced in January that it would be reimagining the high jewellery necklace, modernising the original aquamarine design with a D color, type IIa, internally flawless oval diamond. This is the largest diamond the house has ever offered, bar the famed Tiffany Diamond.

A sketch of the original 1939 World's Fair necklace. Photo: Tiffany & Co

In this new iteration of the historic design, the Empire Diamond can be worn not only in the World’s Fair necklace, but can also be converted into a diamond-encrusted ring in a platinum setting.

Read more A 21,000 kilometre journey in pursuit of Tiffany diamonds

The 1939 World’s Fair promised “a glimpse into the world of tomorrow”, which aligns with the theme of Dubai Expo 2020 Dubai – Connecting Minds, Creating the Future – making this an ideal time to unveil the extraordinary piece.

The new World’s Fair necklace is on show as part of an invitation-only exhibition featuring Tiffany’s Blue Book Collection. This is the first time the house is showcasing its famed high jewellery collection in the Middle East.

The Empire Diamond, which weighs more than 80-carats, sits at the heart of the new necklace. Photo: Tiffany & Co

With blush botanicals set against views of the Dubai skyline, the exhibition space features a colour palette inspired by the jewel-toned stained glass of Louis Comfort Tiffany lamps.

One salon features loose stones, including everything from rare coloured gemstones to legacy gemstones –morganite, tsavorite and tanzanite – which the jeweller introduced to the world over the course of the 20th century.

Another salon pays homage to the house’s legendary designer Jean Schlumberger, and features his fantastical creations.