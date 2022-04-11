BTS bring Permission to Dance On Stage world tour to Las Vegas

Fresh from their performance at the Grammys, K-pop stars BTS began their four-show mini-residency in Las Vegas over the weekend.

Bringing their Permission to Dance On Stage world tour to the nearly 65,000-capacity Allegiant Stadium, the group dazzled fans by performing their biggest hits, including Butter, Dynamite and Boy With Luv. They also played old favourites such as DNA, Idol and and Fake Love during the two-hour show.

The four show dates were announced in February and tickets for all the shows sold out before they went on sale to the general public.

For those who missed out on a ticket, the performances will be broadcast live at the nearby MGM Grand Garden Arena in an event called “Live Play in Las Vegas”. The last show will also be live-streamed online for fans around the world.

How to buy tickets for the final live-stream event

The final concert takes place on April 16 and tickets for the live-stream can be purchased on the Weverse Shop.

Tickets come in three categories: HD multi-view, HD single view and 4K single view. However, only those with an Army membership can get the 4K single view and HD multi-view option.

Finding continued success during the pandemic

In August 2021, the band cancelled what was meant to be their biggest international tour involving nearly 40 concerts around the world because of the spread of Covid-19.

BTS played virtual concerts, instead, including one in October 2020 that garnered more than 990,000 viewers from 191 countries and about 50 billion won ($42.4 million) in ticket sales.

In February, the group were named the Global Recording Artist of the Year for a second year in a row. The annual top 10 list of the world’s bestselling artists is compiled by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, which represents the music recording industry worldwide.

"BTS' phenomenal success over the last year is a testament to their creativity, hard work and ongoing commitment to continuing to find ways to bring their music to the world," said the federation's chief executive Frances Moore.

According to the federation, the honour is determined by an artist or group’s worldwide performance across digital and physical music formats, including streaming and vinyl, and spans their entire discography.