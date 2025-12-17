Eurovision host broadcaster will allow Palestinian flags and won't drown out crowd boos

Austria’s ORF, host broadcaster of the next Eurovision Song Contest, has said it will allow Palestinian flags in the audience and will not drown out booing during Israel’s performance.

“We will allow all official flags that exist in the world, if they comply with the law and are in a certain form – size, security risks, etc,” the show’s executive producer, Michael Kroen, told a news conference organised by ORF.

“We will not sugarcoat anything or avoid showing what is happening, because our task is to show things as they are,” he said.

The broadcaster will also not drown out the sound of any booing from the crowd, as happened this year during Israel’s performance, ORF’s director of programming Stefanie Groiss-Horowitz said.

“We won’t play artificial applause over it at any point,” she said.

The 70th Eurovision, due to take place in May, is expected to have just 35 entries – the smallest number since 2003. So far, Spain, Ireland, Slovenia, Iceland and the Netherlands have said they will boycott the show in protest against Israel’s participation.

Last week, former Eurovision winner Nemo said they would return their trophy in protest for the same reason. In a statement shared on Instagram, Nemo wrote: “Even though I am immensely grateful for the community around this contest and everything this experience has taught me both as a person and artist, today I no longer feel this trophy belongs on my shelf.”

Nemo later said the protest was not directed at individual artists. “When entire countries withdraw over this contradiction, it should be clear that something is deeply wrong,” the singer said.

“The contest was repeatedly used to soften the image of a state accused of severe wrongdoing, all while the EBU insisted Eurovision is ‘non-political’. That’s why I’ve decided that I’m sending my trophy back to the EBU headquarters in Geneva.”

In May, this year’s Eurovision winner, Austrian-Filipino singer JJ, also condemned the Israeli government over its war on Gaza and called for the country to be excluded from the next competition.

“It’s very disappointing to see Israel still participating,” the singer said. “I would like Eurovision to be held without Israel in Vienna next year. But the ball is in the European Broadcasting Union’s court. We, the artists, can only speak out on the matter.”

While JJ’s comments were praised by many, Jewish bodies in Austria criticised his stance, prompting the singer to issue a statement via his management company, Manifester Music.

“I am sorry if my words were misunderstood,” JJ said. “Although I am critical of the Israeli government, I condemn all forms of violence against civilians anywhere in the world – be it against Israelis or Palestinians. I will not comment further on this issue.”

ORF and the Austrian government have been among the strongest supporters of Israel’s participation in the contest. ORF director general Roland Weissmann visited Israel in November to show his support.

