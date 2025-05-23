Austrian-Filipino singer JJ narrowly beat Israel's Yuval Raphael at Eurovision 2025. Reuters
Austrian-Filipino singer JJ narrowly beat Israel's Yuval Raphael at Eurovision 2025. Reuters

Culture

Music & On-stage

Eurovision winner JJ condemns Israel over its war on Gaza

Austrian-Filipino singer, who grew up in Dubai, has called for greater transparency in voting at the long-running music contest

David Tusing

May 23, 2025