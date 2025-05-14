Filipino former Dubai resident JJ tipped to win Eurovision Song Contest

The 69th<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2023/05/12/looking-back-at-eurovisions-most-memorable-moments/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2023/05/12/looking-back-at-eurovisions-most-memorable-moments/"> Eurovision Song Contest</a> kicked off on Tuesday with the first of two semi-finals in Basel, Switzerland. Thousands of fans watched the performances at the St Jakobshalle indoor arena for the pan-continental music competition, the results for which are decided by television viewer votes. A total of 37 nations are competing this year, with Azerbaijan, Belgium, Croatia, Cyprus and Slovenia eliminated in the first televised round. The semi-final on Thursday will narrow the list to 26 countries, which will then compete in the finals on Saturday. Winners of the long-running competition traditionally host the event the following year. Swiss singer Nemo won last year’s contest in Sweden. Best known for sparkly outfits, cheesy Europop lyrics and over-the-top flamboyance, Eurovision has produced many <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/eurovision-song-contest-10-memorable-star-making-acts-across-the-years-from-abba-to-celine-dion-1.1224888" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/eurovision-song-contest-10-memorable-star-making-acts-across-the-years-from-abba-to-celine-dion-1.1224888">global stars</a> since it began in 1956, from Abba to Cliff Richard and Celine Dion. On Tuesday, Canadian singer Dion, who won Eurovision for Switzerland before she became a megastar, sent a video message that was played before some of last year’s competitors performed her 1988 contest-winning song, <i>Ne partez pas sans moi</i>. The European Broadcasting Union, which organises the spectacle, says the event draws a television audience of about 200 million each year. This year, one former Dubai resident is hotly tipped to win the competition. Austria's Johannes Pietsch, 24, who goes by the stage name JJ, has been making waves with his high-pitched operatic pop number <i>Wasted Love</i>. Born in Vienna to an Austrian father and Filipina mother, JJ grew up in Dubai where his father ran an IT company. His love for classical music comes from his father, while his mum listened to pop divas including Dion and Whitney Houston, which influenced his cross-genre style. <i>Wasted Love</i>, which is about unrequited love, features JJ's unique falsetto voice and mixes classical music with techno beats. “It surprises people that a man can sing so high,” JJ told AFP. “We wanted to bring in something new, something unexpected.” Fluent in English, German and Tagalog, he also learnt Arabic and French while studying at an international school in Dubai. Currently a performer at the Vienna State Opera, JJ has taken part in a number of reality music shows, including <i>The Voice UK </i>in 2020 and Austrian talent show <i>Starmania</i> in 2021. Political divisions have often clouded the contest over the years, but more so since last year's event following the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/25/live-israel-gaza-war-hamdan-ballal/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/25/live-israel-gaza-war-hamdan-ballal/">war in Gaza</a>. Israel’s 2024 entry, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/03/04/israel-eurovision-2024-october-rain-lyrics/" target="_blank" rel=""><i>October Rain</i></a> by Eden Golan, was deemed too political by EBU officials, which led to the song being renamed <i>Hurricane</i> as well as a change in lyrics. Similar to last year, demonstrations calling for Israel to be banned from the competition have been held outside the venue and around Basel. Protests are also being planned on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/2023/05/11/nakba-day-palestine-what/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/2023/05/11/nakba-day-palestine-what/">Nakba Day</a>, which remembers May 15, 1948, when about 750,000 Palestinians were displaced from their homes. This year's Israeli contestant, Yuval Raphael, a survivor of Hamas’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/27/israel-frees-hundreds-of-palestinian-detainees-after-hamas-hands-over-four-hostage-bodies/" target="_blank" rel="">October 7</a> attack, performs on that day. The EBU has tightened the contest’s code of conduct, calling on participants to respect Eurovision’s values of “universality, diversity, equality and inclusivity”, and its political neutrality. Despite this, and following a widely criticised ban last year, audience members will be allowed to wave Palestinian flags inside the arena. Participants, however, can only wave their own national flag onstage or in other on-camera areas. The competition is aired by national broadcasters in participating countries. In the US, Peacock has streaming rights, while the Eurovision YouTube channel streams the contest in several countries, including the UAE. <i>Agencies contributed to this report</i>