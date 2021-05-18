Eurovision Song Contest: 10 memorable star-making acts across the years, from Abba to Celine Dion

The coronavirus pandemic may have put a dampener on the longest-running international TV music competition last year, but the annual Eurovision Song Contest is bringing back the beats – and kitsch – this year.

Set to be held in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam, the 65th annual contest, which was cancelled in 2020, will return with a slimmed-down version starting with semi-finals on Tuesday.

The finals will take place on Saturday.

Eurovision fans take pictures in front of Ahoy convention centre before the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam. AFP

A total of 39 countries will compete this year, with participants and delegations being tested for Covid-19 before they can enter the venue, according to Dutch authorities. About 3,000 fans will also be allowed to attend after showing negative test results.

The Netherlands is hosting the event this year, after Dutch singer-songwriter Duncan Laurence won the 2019 contest with the song Arcade.

Originally created to promote tourism, the contest features industry experts, as well as viewers from each participating country casting a number of votes for contestants. The song that receives the most points after every country has voted is named the winner.

The European Broadcasting Union, which organises the spectacle, says the event draws a television audience of about 200 million each year.

Here are 10 memorable star-making performances from over the years, from Abba to Celine Dion.

Cliff Richard: 'Congratulations' (1968)

Richard was already an established pop star when he was chosen to represent the UK at the contest, held at London's Royal Albert Hall. Although he didn't win, coming in second place to Spain's victorious entry, Richard's song became a massive hit. He represented the UK again in 1973 in Luxembourg, performing the song Power to All Our Friends, which also became an international hit. Richard, now 80 and one of the biggest-selling artists of all time, finished third that year.

Lulu: 'Boom Bang-a-Bang' (1969)

Like Richard, Scottish singer and actress Lulu already had a Billboard hit when she was chosen to represent the UK at the contest in Madrid. But Boom Bang-a-Bang, which won the contest that year – although it was tied with entries from Spain, the Netherlands and France – would become one of the most memorable songs of her career.

Lulu, who was once married to Maurice Gibb of the Bee Gees, went on to have a successful career in both music and television in the 1970s, and famously made a comeback in the 1990s with Take That's No 1 hit Relight My Fire.

Lulu, now 72, last toured along with Take That in 2019 on their Greatest Hits tour.

Julio Iglesias: 'Gwendolyne' (1970)

A former professional footballer, Iglesias released his first album in 1968 before he represented Spain in the 1970 contest, held in Amsterdam that year. Although he only finished fourth with his performance of Gwendolyne, Iglesias would soon see his fame spread across Europe, with No 1 hits in Germany, Italy and Spain following soon after.

Iglesias, now 77, moved to the US in Florida in 1979 and released his first English-language hit that year. The father of pop star Enrique Iglesias is still one of the biggest-selling Latin singers in history.

Abba: 'Waterloo' (1974)

Undoubtedly one of the most successful music acts to come out of the Eurovision Song Contest, the foursome didn't even qualify for the national competition in 1973. But the upbeat Waterloo, from their second album of the same name released the following year, proved to be hit, going on to bring home the prize for Sweden, the country's first win.

One of the most commercially successful pop acts of all time, Abba had many chart-topping hits from 1974 to 1983. In 2005, a poll to mark the 50th anniversary of the Eurovision Song Contest named Waterloo the best song ever in the competition.

Celine Dion: 'Ne Partez Pas Sans Moi' (1988)

One of the best-selling music stars to come out of Canada, Dion had already won a number of awards before she represented Switzerland in the competition.

Dion, who had been singing since the age of 12, exclusively sang only in French then, performing the winning song Ne Partez Pas Sans Moi (Don't Leave Without Me).

She became an international star overnight and released her first English language album Unison – her ninth studio album – in 1990.

At 53, Dion now has 27 studio albums to her name. The My Heart Will Go On singer's 12th English album, Courage, was released in 2019.

Gina G: 'Ooh Aah ... Just a Little Bit' (1996)

A massive hit in the 1990s, Australian singer Gina G's single only got her to eighth position in the competition, during which she represented the UK, but turned her into an international star overnight.

Ooh Aah ... Just a Little Bit hit No 1 in the UK following the competition and charted for many weeks in the US. It also spawned her hit debut album, Fresh!, which was released in 1997.

A lawsuit with a former manager reportedly stalled Gina G's career soon after, and she released her second album Get Up & Dance in 2005. She hasn't released any new material since her 2011 single Next 2 You.

Katrina and the Waves: 'Love Shine a Light' (1997)

Known for the 1985 classic Walking on Sunshine, this British-American band made a surprise comeback when they performed at the competition in Dublin, representing the UK.

Love Shine a Light would go on to win the contest, marking a resurgence of sorts for the band. They were, however, unable to capitalise on their newfound fame, eventually disbanding the following year.

Katrina and the Waves' win marks the last time the UK won the Eurovision Song Contest.

Lordi: 'Hard Rock Hallelujah' (2006)

Finland's masked heavy metal rockers won their country's first victory with their soaring Hard Rock Hallelujah, which became an instant international hit. The song was also the first heavy metal entry to win the contest, which was held in Athens that year.

The band, which has gone through a number of changes in their line-up, released their 10th studio album, Killection, in 2020, with a follow-up set for an October 2021 release.

Loreen: 'Euphoria' (2012)

Although already a known face in Sweden, Loreen earned international fame following her win, with her song going on to top international charts after the contest.

Her debut album, Heal, released the same year, was a commercial and critical success in Europe and led to a global tour.

Loreen, the daughter of Moroccan immigrants, released her second album, Ride, in 2017.

Daoi Freyr: 'Think About Things' (2020)

Following his win of the national competition in Iceland, Freyr, known popularly as Daoi, was a favourite to bring home Eurovision glory. But after the coronavirus pandemic led to the cancellation of the May contest in 2020, all hopes of a win began to fade.

That is until Twitter users began to upload "quarantine videos" of themselves featuring Think About Things, helping the song go viral. The music video has been viewed more than 27 million times on YouTube.

Daoi is set to represent Iceland at this year's Eurovision Song Contest with a new song called 10 Years.

Read more:

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

If you go The flights

There are various ways of getting to the southern Serengeti in Tanzania from the UAE. The exact route and airstrip depends on your overall trip itinerary and which camp you’re staying at.

Flydubai flies direct from Dubai to Kilimanjaro International Airport from Dh1,350 return, including taxes; this can be followed by a short flight from Kilimanjaro to the Serengeti with Coastal Aviation from about US$700 (Dh2,500) return, including taxes. Kenya Airways, Emirates and Etihad offer flights via Nairobi or Dar es Salaam.

Other must-tries Tomato and walnut salad A lesson in simple, seasonal eating. Wedges of tomato, chunks of cucumber, thinly sliced red onion, coriander or parsley leaves, and perhaps some fresh dill are drizzled with a crushed walnut and garlic dressing. Do consider yourself warned: if you eat this salad in Georgia during the summer months, the tomatoes will be so ripe and flavourful that every tomato you eat from that day forth will taste lacklustre in comparison. Badrijani nigvzit A delicious vegetarian snack or starter. It consists of thinly sliced, fried then cooled aubergine smothered with a thick and creamy walnut sauce and folded or rolled. Take note, even though it seems like you should be able to pick these morsels up with your hands, they’re not as durable as they look. A knife and fork is the way to go. Pkhali This healthy little dish (a nice antidote to the khachapuri) is usually made with steamed then chopped cabbage, spinach, beetroot or green beans, combined with walnuts, garlic and herbs to make a vegetable pâté or paste. The mix is then often formed into rounds, chilled in the fridge and topped with pomegranate seeds before being served.

THE BIO: Favourite holiday destination: Thailand. I go every year and I’m obsessed with the fitness camps there. Favourite book: Born to Run by Christopher McDougall. It’s an amazing story about barefoot running. Favourite film: A League of their Own. I used to love watching it in my granny’s house when I was seven. Personal motto: Believe it and you can achieve it.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

UAE-based players Goodlands Riders: Jamshaid Butt, Ali Abid, JD Mahesh, Vibhor Shahi, Faizan Asif, Nadeem Rahim Rose Hill Warriors: Faraz Sheikh, Ashok Kumar, Thabreez Ali, Janaka Chathuranga, Muzammil Afridi, Ameer Hamza

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

Stars: Liam Neeson, Amber Midthunder, Laurence Fishburne 2/5

Scoreline: Cardiff City 0 Liverpool 2 Wijnaldum 57', Milner 81' (pen)

What went into the film 25 visual effects (VFX) studios 2,150 VFX shots in a film with 2,500 shots 1,000 VFX artists 3,000 technicians 10 Concept artists, 25 3D designers New sound technology, named 4D SRL

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

