Israel to change October Rain lyrics to remain in Eurovision Song Contest 2024

Israel's potential entry into Eurovision Song Contest will undergo some changes to gain acceptance into the competition in May.

October Rain by singer Eden Golan was at risk of being disqualified from the event due to lyrics contravening political neutrality rules.

The wordplay in question relates to indirect references to the October 7 attacks and subsequent war in Gaza.

“Who told you boys don’t cry/ Hours and hours/ And flowers/ Life is not a game for the cowards,” reads the lyrics.

According to Israeli media, the flowers are meant to represent those perished in the Israel-Gaza war.

This year, the Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Malmo, Sweden, in May. AFP

Israeli television broadcaster Kan, which is in charge of choosing the country's song entry, went back on its position to not alter the lyrics after Isaac Herzog, the President of Israel intervened, calling for amendments to ensure the country’s representation in the contest.

The move comes on the back of a chorus of artists from competing countries, including Iceland, Finland, Norway, Denmark and host nation Sweden, calling for Israel's suspension due to the war.

Russia was similarly disqualified from Eurovision in 2022 after its invasion of Ukraine, while in 2009, Georgia withdrew from the event afters its entry, We Don't Wanna Put In, was barred due to its reference of Russian president Vladimir Putin.

The Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Malmo, Sweden from May 7 to 11.