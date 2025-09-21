What is Intervision, Russia’s Eurovision rival that Saudi Arabia will host in 2026?

Vietnamese singer Duc Phuc won the inaugural Intervision song contest in Moscow on Saturday night, taking home 30 million rubles ($360,000) in the Russian-backed international singing competition that's meant to rival the Eurovision Song Contest.

Contestants from 23 countries participated this year, including from the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, as well as China and India. Qatar's Dana Al Meer placed third, while Saudi Arabia was named as the host for the competition next year.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who opened the final with a video statement, said the world was changing fast and wished the contestants good luck.

What is Intervision song contest?

Participants of the Intervision sing together at the Live Arena outside Moscow. AP

While the competition is new, Intervision's history can be traced back to the 1960s Soviet-era, when it was first held as an alternative to the Eurovision Song Contest, which only featured member countries of the European Broadcasting Union. Intervision Song Contest had competitors from the Eastern Bloc or countries in Central and Eastern Europe that were aligned politically with the then Sovient Union. The competition was eventually discontinued in 1980.

UAE's Saif Al Ali performs during the Intervision Song Contest at the Live Arena in Moscow. AFP

In 2022, Russia was banned from participating in Eurovision following its invasion of Ukraine and was eventually suspended from the EBU.

In response, Russian president Putin ordered the return of Intervision earlier this year, and invited all "friendly" countries to participate.

What's the format of Intervision?

Zena Emad of Saudi Arabia performs at Intervision. EPA

In contrast to Eurovision's famed kitsch, Intervision's Russian organisers say the competition will celebrate "traditional, universal and family values".

"If this enjoys great demand, that only makes us happy. But we do not dispute the right of the jury or Eurovision viewers to vote for a bearded man in a dress," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a press conference before the event in an apparent reference to Eurovision's 2014 winner, Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst.

Contestants are allowed to perform in any language, while a professional jury of representatives from each country decided the outcome, rather than the viewing public.

The UAE was represented by singer Saif Al Ali, while Saudi Arabia's Zeina Emad performed a specially commissioned piece. Egypt's contestant was Mustafa Saad.

The US was also represented earlier in the competition by contestant Vassy, who was born in Australian, but dropped out at the last minute after coming under "unprecedented political pressure from the government of Australia," the organisers said in a statement.

Serbia is the only country to take part in both Eurovision and Intervision.

Saudi Arabia to host Intervision 2026

Members of Vietnam's Duc Phuc's team celebrate after winning the Intervision Song Contest. AFP

At the event on Saturday, Saudi Arabia was named as host of Intervision 2026. "The contest provides a global stage for artistic diversity, bringing together nations through live musical performances that highlight creativity and cultural exchange," Saudi Press Agency said.

"‏Intervision brings together talents from around the globe to represent their nations, showcasing local music and traditional performances, and offering a premier platform for celebrating diversity and artistic innovation."

A location and date for the event has not been revealed.

