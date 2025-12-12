Eurovision winner returns trophy in protest of Israel’s participation: 'Something is deeply wrong'

Swiss singer Nemo, who won the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest, is returning the trophy in protest over Israel’s participation in next year’s event.
Taking to social media on Thursday, Nemo said there was “a clear conflict” between the competition’s ideals of unity and inclusion and the decision to allow Israel to take part.
Five countries – Spain, Ireland, the Netherlands, Slovenia and most recently Iceland – have also withdrawn in protest after the European Broadcasting Union declined to remove Israel over its actions in Gaza.
In a statement shared on Instagram, Nemo wrote: “Even though I am immensely grateful for the community around this contest and everything this experience has taught me both as a person and artist, today I no longer feel this trophy belongs on my shelf.”
In May, this year's Eurovision winner, Austrian-Filipino singer JJ, also condemned the Israeli government over its war on Gaza, and called for Israel to be excluded from next year's competition.
“It's very disappointing to see Israel still participating. I would like Eurovision to be held without Israel in Vienna next year,” the singer said. “But the ball is in the European Broadcasting Union's court. We, the artists, can only speak out on the matter.”
While JJ's comments on Israel were praised by many, Jewish bodies in Austria criticised his stance, prompting the singer to issue a statement via his management company Manifester Music. “I am sorry if my words were misunderstood,” JJ said. “Although I am critical of the Israeli government, I condemn all forms of violence against civilians anywhere in the world – be it against Israelis or Palestinians. I will not comment further on this issue.”
Nemo, on the other hand, said: “When entire countries withdraw over this contradiction, it should be clear that something is deeply wrong.”
The singer emphasised that the protest was not directed at individual artists. “The contest was repeatedly used to soften the image of a state accused of severe wrongdoing, all while the EBU insisted Eurovision is ‘non-political’,” Nemo said. “That’s why I’ve decided that I’m sending my trophy back to the EBU headquarters in Geneva.”
The move adds further pressure to Eurovision 2026, which is already facing a growing boycott. Stefan Eiriksson, director-general of Icelandic national broadcaster RUV, said: “There is no peace or joy connected to this contest as things stand now. On that basis, first and foremost, we are stepping back while the situation is as it is.”
RUV said Israel's participation had “created disunity among both members of the European Broadcasting Union and the general public”.
Israel’s broadcaster Kan has welcomed the EBU’s decision to keep Israel in the competition, pushing back against accusations of political influence.
Israel's President Isaac Herzog has also defended the country’s place in the contest, saying it “deserves to be represented on every stage around the world”.
With six months to go before Eurovision kicks off, 34 countries are currently expected to participate in next year’s contest, though not all have confirmed their involvement.
